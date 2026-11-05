The C-5 Galaxy, the largest and heaviest aircraft the U.S. Air Force operates, can carry two M1 Abrams tanks or three Chinook helicopters and kneels so vehicles can roll aboard, the Air Force museum says

A cargo hold 120 feet long, nearly 20 feet wide and 13 feet tall sits inside the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy. That is room for two M1 Abrams main battle tanks, and the airplane can lower itself to the ground so they can drive in. Five decades after the first one was delivered, the C-5 is still the biggest thing the U.S. Air Force flies.

The Air Force has rebuilt the fleet along the way, with new engines and avionics. The features that made it useful, though, were there on the C-5A that Lockheed delivered in 1970.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s fact sheet on the C-5A Galaxy calls it “the largest and heaviest aircraft operated by the US Air Force.” The museum describes it as a key airlift asset for deploying combat forces quickly anywhere in the world, first delivered in 1970 and used in every major contingency since the Southeast Asia War.

What fits in the hold

The museum’s list of loads is mostly measured in vehicles. The C-5 can carry “two Minuteman Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles or a variety of heavy combat equipment,” the fact sheet says, “including two M1 Abrams main battle tanks or three CH-47 Chinook helicopters.” In a standard configuration, it carries 36 pallets of equipment and 81 troops.

The museum’s technical notes put the C-5A’s maximum load at 270,000 pounds of cargo, or 75 troops on the upper deck and 270 on the lower deck. Four General Electric TF39 turbofans, each rated at 43,000 pounds of thrust, gave it a maximum speed of 518 mph and a range of about 5,500 miles with 120,000 pounds of cargo without refueling. It is capable of in-flight refueling. The crew is seven: pilot, copilot, two flight engineers and three loadmasters.

Kneeling gear and doors at both ends

Size alone would make the C-5 a hard airplane to load. The museum credits two design choices with fixing that. “An innovative ‘kneeling’ landing gear system facilitates vehicle loading and eliminates the need for special lift equipment,” the fact sheet says.

The second choice is that the airplane opens at both ends. The C-5’s “large front and rear cargo doors reduce cargo transfer times,” the museum says, “allowing ground crews to load and off-load the aircraft simultaneously.”

From C-5A to C-5M

The Galaxies in the current fleet are C-5M Super Galaxies. Air Mobility Command’s fact sheet on the C-5 family says Lockheed-Georgia delivered the first operational C-5A to the 437th Airlift Wing on June 6, 1970. Two modernization efforts followed: an avionics modernization program, then the Reliability Enhancement and Re-engining Program, after which “the RERP-modified C-5A/B/Cs became C-5M Super Galaxies.”

The new General Electric F138 engines deliver a 22 percent increase in thrust, AMC says, rated at 51,250 pounds each. The command lists the C-5M’s maximum payload at 281,001 pounds, its maximum takeoff weight at 840,000 pounds and its range at 7,000 nautical miles with no cargo, or 5,500 nautical miles carrying 285,000 pounds. It gives the cargo compartment as 143 feet 9 inches long, 19 feet wide and 13 feet 6 inches high, with 36 pallet positions; that length is longer than the museum’s 120-foot figure for the C-5A’s hold, and neither fact sheet explains how it is measured. The wingspan is 222 feet 9 inches.

AMC calls the C-5M “the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory.” As of April 2025, the command’s fact sheet counts 52 C-5Ms, 36 with the active-duty force and 16 with the Air Force Reserve.

The museum’s airplane

The C-5A in the museum’s collection has its own place in the type’s record. “On October 14, 1973, this aircraft flew the first Operation Nickel Grass mission to resupply Israeli forces,” the fact sheet says. It logged more than 22,000 flight hours and last operated with the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover AFB, Massachusetts, according to the museum. The museum notes that the aircraft is not currently on public display.