Pete Hegseth Expands National Guard’s D.C. Deployment With Humvees, Tactical Vehicles and Boats — Military Presence Set to Continue Through Trump’s Term Until 2029

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the National Guard to begin using boats, several dozen marked police cars, Humvees and light medium tactical vehicles in Washington, D.C., expanding the military’s presence in the capital through the end of 2026. The Oct. 29 memo, obtained by Politico, which reported its contents Thursday, comes as the broader Guard deployment is set to continue until January 2029.

Under the order, Guard members will drive vehicles typically used by U.S. troops on battlefields such as Iraq and Afghanistan on city streets to support law enforcement officers making drug busts. They are not allowed to pursue suspects or make arrests. The report described the move as an escalation that could further blur the line between the military’s role and that of law enforcement.

What the memo says

The boats will conduct “perimeter security” for police operations against suspected gang leaders and drug traffickers in Anacostia, the southeastern corner of the capital, the memo states. It adds that the vessels will not conduct surveillance on U.S. citizens.

Hegseth wrote that federal officers “must always be on board” Guard vessels “to help arrest a criminal suspect,” including anyone who might try to evade law enforcement by jumping into the river.

The memo does not explain why the administration is acting now. Beyond the new equipment, it reaffirms President Donald Trump’s plan to use the Guard to address what he has called a “crime emergency” in the capital. The document is dated five days before the Nov. 3 midterm elections. The report characterized the expansion as a sign that Trump is doubling down on that emergency after the vote.

A deployment that has grown since 2025

Trump first sent Guard troops into the capital in August 2025 under an executive order declaring a crime emergency, initially mobilizing about 800 D.C. Guard members. Days later, the Pentagon said Hegseth had authorized troops to carry their service-issued weapons.

After two Guard members were shot near the White House on Nov. 26, 2025, one fatally, Hegseth announced that 500 more troops would be sent. He said the attack would only stiffen the administration’s resolve to make Washington “safe and beautiful.”

In July, the Pentagon confirmed in an email that the mission would continue until Jan. 20, 2029, “or until terminated by the President.” It had previously been set to expire at the end of this year. Troop levels peaked near 5,000 this summer. The Guard’s latest figures show about 2,950 remain, roughly two-thirds from Southern states.

The boats follow a maritime program already under way. In July, the D.C. Guard’s 260th Special Purpose Brigade commissioned its first security vessel with the Navy, one of five planned. Brigade commander Col. Larry Doane said in a Guard release: “We’re not replacing law enforcement — we’re increasing their capacity.” Four more vessels are planned, joining a fleet of light, heavy and ultra-light tactical vehicles.

The legal fight

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued over the deployment on Sept. 4, 2025. After U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled in November 2025 that the deployment was unlawful, Schwalb said the military “should not be policing American citizens on American soil.” The White House said Trump was well within his lawful authority.

Reuters reported in December 2025 that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit lifted the injunction that would have required troops to leave by Dec. 11. Administration lawyers had called the suit a political stunt and argued the president may deploy troops to the capital without local approval. The appeals court heard arguments again in October, and no ruling has been issued. A decision for the District would likely be appealed to the Supreme Court.

Political landscape after the midterms

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress on Nov. 3, flipping at least seven Republican-held Senate seats, in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Republicans entered Election Day with a 53-47 Senate majority. Projections show Democrats with at least 218 House seats, though Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi and 42 House races remained uncalled Wednesday. Democrats will hold both chambers beginning in January.

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X on Wednesday: “The reason we lost is the war.” Trump acknowledged in interviews that the Iran war, which began with Feb. 28 strikes, was a factor, though he attributed the losses mainly to higher gasoline prices and defended the campaign. A national voter survey found 74% of respondents called the war a crucial or major factor in their congressional vote.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September, said Wednesday he will reintroduce them unless Hegseth resigns. He has less than 60 days left in his term to force a vote. Democrats have threatened to block $70 billion in emergency defense funding and the annual defense spending bill while the war continues. Trump has said he intends to keep Hegseth. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth “will not back down” in the face of what he called partisan investigations.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., reportedly in line to chair the House Armed Services Committee, has said he will prioritize Pentagon oversight and is inclined to support impeachment proceedings against Hegseth. Democrats have vowed to use their new majorities to investigate the administration.

The expansion is authorized through the end of 2026, while the broader mission is set to run until Jan. 20, 2029 unless Trump ends it earlier. The D.C. Circuit ruling remains pending, and Congress’s new Democratic majorities take office in January.