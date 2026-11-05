The Air Force’s first operational gunship, the AC-47 Spooky, was a World War II-era Douglas C-47 cargo plane armed with three side-firing 7.62mm miniguns, and it flew its first combat missions in December 1964

The Air Force’s first operational gunship was a Douglas transport of World War II vintage carrying three side-firing 7.62mm miniguns. Spooky, as the AC-47 was known, went into combat in December 1964, and within a year it was defending positions across South Vietnam at night.

The conversion worked well enough to found a family. Larger gunships followed it, and the idea of an armed transport circling a target became a fixture of Air Force special operations.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force sets out the basic record in its fact sheet “Gunship I: Spooky.” “Spooky — the first operational Air Force gunship — was based on the World War II-era Douglas C-47 cargo aircraft,” the museum says, and “the first AC-47 combat missions took place in December 1964.”

What Spooky did at night

The museum describes the gunship’s work in defensive terms. Armed with its three miniguns, it says, Spooky gunships “dropped flares and stopped enemy ground attacks against airfields, bases and villages.” “They also provided road convoy escort and close air support for troops in contact with the enemy,” the fact sheet adds.

The aircraft spread quickly. “Within a year, they were in action throughout South Vietnam providing local defense at night,” the museum says, and it closes its entry on the result: “On thousands of occasions, Spooky crews prevented friendly ground positions from being overrun.”

The Gooney Bird underneath

The airframe had a long record before it carried guns. An Air Force fact sheet on the AC-47 published by Joint Base Charleston calls the C-47 Skytrain “quite probably the most successful aircraft ever developed” and says “approximately 13,000 C-47 variants were produced including more than 2,000 built in foreign countries under license.”

That fact sheet traces the C-47 to the Douglas DC-3, “which first flew Dec. 22, 1935,” and says the transport became “the workhorse of the Army Air Force in World War II.” It lists two Pratt & Whitney engines of 1,200 horsepower each, a top speed of 220 mph, a maximum range of 1,500 miles and a wingspan of 95 feet. The standard crew, it says, was three: a pilot, a co-pilot and a crew chief.

The same fact sheet records the nickname crews gave the armed version. During the Vietnam War, it says, C-47s served “as the first gunship-the AC-47 or ‘Puff the Magic Dragon,’ which was fitted with 7.62 mm miniguns.” It also notes that four SC-47s were part of the Air Commando FARMGATE detachment that deployed to South Vietnam in November 1961.

Spooky 71 and the Medal of Honor

One AC-47 sortie has a museum fact sheet of its own, built around Airman 1st Class John L. Levitow. The museum’s fact sheet on Levitow says that “on the night of Feb. 24, 1969,” he was the loadmaster aboard AC-47 “Spooky 71,” circling over the U.S. Army post at Long Binh and illuminating enemy positions with flares.

An enemy mortar round hit the aircraft and exploded in the wing, the museum says, and Levitow and four other crewmen were badly wounded. While pulling an unconscious crewman away from the open door, Levitow spotted a smoking, armed 27-pound MK-24 flare, crawled to the door with it and pushed it out; it ignited just after, according to the fact sheet. “Had the 4,000°F magnesium flare ignited inside the gunship, the aircraft and its seven-man crew would have been lost,” the museum says.

Spooky 71 made a successful emergency landing despite 3,500 fragment holes and a seriously damaged right wing, according to the fact sheet. Levitow received the Medal of Honor and flew 20 more combat missions after he recovered. The museum says he was “one of only three enlisted Airmen to receive the Medal of Honor for action in Southeast Asia.” He died in 2000.

The successors

The AC-47 held the role only until larger aircraft arrived. “The AC-119 and the AC-130 succeeded the AC-47 in the gunship role with their greater capacity and better design for gunship use,” the Joint Base Charleston fact sheet says. It credits the old transport with a second legacy: “As it pioneered in cargo and passenger transport, the C-47 also pioneered in development of the gunship, which became so important to special operations.”

That lineage runs back through Spooky’s first combat missions in December 1964 to the DC-3’s first flight on Dec. 22, 1935.