Japanese fighters scrambled 442 times from April through September 2026, up from 265 a year earlier, with Chinese aircraft accounting for 285 of the launches, Japan’s Joint Staff says

Between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2026, Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters went up 442 times to meet foreign aircraft approaching the country, against 265 launches in the same six months a year earlier. Chinese aircraft drew 285 of those scrambles and Russian aircraft 152, by the count of Japan’s Joint Staff.

That is 177 more launches in half a year, and most of the growth came from two directions at once. Each one was a real launch against a real aircraft, and the half-year count shows Russian activity near Japan growing faster than China’s.

The numbers come from the Joint Staff’s half-year report on emergency takeoffs through the first half of fiscal 2026, released Oct. 16, 2026, with figures current as of Sept. 30. Japan’s fiscal year begins April 1, so the first half runs April through September.

China and Russia, side by side

The Joint Staff’s country table puts China at 285 scrambles in the first half of fiscal 2026, about 65% of the total, up from 198 in the first half of fiscal 2025. Russia accounted for 152, about 34%, up from 59. Other countries and regions accounted for five scrambles, against eight a year earlier, and the table records none for North Korea in either period.

For scale, the same table gives 595 scrambles for all of fiscal 2025, the full twelve months.

Stars and Stripes, reporting the release on Oct. 19, noted that Russia-related scrambles were 42 in the first quarter and 110 in the second, and that Japan last recorded more than 400 first-half scrambles in fiscal 2023, with 424. The paper quoted a Joint Staff spokesman as saying, “We do not have a clear reason for the increase.”

Where the fighters launched

The report breaks the total down by the four regional air defense forces. The Southwestern Air Defense Force logged the most, with 201 scrambles, up from 189. Northern Air Defense Force crews flew 112, up from 53, and the Central Air Defense Force flew 27, up from nine.

The sharpest change came in the west. The Western Air Defense Force went from 14 scrambles in the first half of fiscal 2025 to 102 in the first half of fiscal 2026, according to the Joint Staff table. Its full-year total for fiscal 2025 was 46, so the western units passed that mark more than twice over in six months.

The aircraft that drew the intercepts

The Joint Staff lists 25 flights it chose to publicize individually during the half year. Most were single intelligence-gathering aircraft: Russian IL-20s over the Sea of Japan, some continuing to the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific, and Chinese Y-9s over the East China Sea between the Danjo Islands and the waters off Okinawa’s main island.

The Y-9 flights clustered late in the period. The report says Chinese Y-9 flights in the East China Sea were confirmed and announced on five consecutive days in September, and its table shows them from Sept. 3 through Sept. 7. On June 12 and Aug. 18, a Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance and strike drone flew alongside a Y-9, according to the list.

The largest single event was a joint flight on June 27. The Joint Staff says Chinese bombers moved from the East China Sea into the Sea of Japan and joined Russian aircraft there, then flew back to the East China Sea together. The Russian group then flew with the Chinese aircraft between Okinawa’s main island and Miyako Island and out over the Pacific off Shikoku. The formations listed include two Chinese H-6 bombers, two Russian Tu-95 bombers, two Russian Tu-142 patrol aircraft, Chinese J-16 fighters and a Russian Su-35.

The report also records a Russian Tu-95 bomber and an Su-35 fighter flying over the Sea of Japan on July 21.

Scrambles, not incursions

A scramble is a launch in response to an aircraft approaching Japanese airspace, and the count is not a tally of violations. The Joint Staff’s list of territorial airspace violations covers 49 cases going back to 1967, 44 of them by Russia or the Soviet Union, four by China and one by Taiwan, and it includes none from fiscal 2026. Stars and Stripes reported that no aircraft entered Japan’s territorial airspace without authorization during the first half of the year.

The Joint Staff’s summary describes the half year as showing active operations by both Chinese and Russian aircraft, citing the IL-20 and Y-9 intelligence flights and the long-range joint bomber flight. The six-month total of 442 already stands at about three-quarters of fiscal 2025’s full-year 595, with the second half of fiscal 2026 running through March 31, 2027.