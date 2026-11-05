GAO covertly tested 26 requests for service members’ records from the Pentagon, and of the 18 that were processed, one was released without personal information redacted

Posing as a fictitious requester, government auditors sent 26 requests for personnel records to the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force, and some of those requests were deliberately flawed. Of the 18 that were processed, one came back with a service member’s personally identifiable information that should have been blacked out.

The result comes from the Government Accountability Office’s audit of how the Defense Department releases the personnel and health records troops build up over a career. It was a small test by design, aimed at a system that GAO says handles a heavy load: “Service members can accrue a large volume of personnel and health records during their military careers,” the report begins.

GAO published the findings on Oct. 16, 2026, in a report titled “Service Member Records: DOD Needs to Address Improper and Delayed Releasing of Personnel and Health Information” (GAO-27-107784). The work was requested by the House Armed Services Committee and responds to a provision in the House report on the fiscal 2024 defense authorization bill, according to the report.

How the covert test worked

The report describes the test plainly. “Posing as a fictitious individual, (e.g., a private attorney), we sent 26 requests for personnel records,” GAO wrote, splitting them between 16 Privacy Act requests and 10 Freedom of Information Act requests. Some of the submissions were built with deliberate flaws, the kind that should have prompted a records office to ask for missing information or deny the request outright.

GAO’s summary states the outcome in one line: “of the 18 processed requests, one was improperly released and did not redact personally identifiable information.” In the body of the report, GAO identifies the release as the Army’s, saying the approval came “in response to a submission that intentionally contained missing details.” The Army, the report says, provided personally identifiable information that should have been redacted.

GAO also called its testing “nongeneralizable,” meaning the result describes those 26 requests and not the department’s error rate as a whole. Three of the deliberately flawed requests were denied, the report says, which is what a records office is supposed to do with them.

Backlogs at the personnel centers

The test sits inside a broader look at volume and staffing. GAO visited all four military services’ personnel centers and four nearby military medical treatment facilities, and reviewed request and breach data for fiscal years 2015 through 2025.

The sharpest number in the report belongs to the Air Force. Its Privacy Act backlog grew “from 165 in fiscal year 2018 to 623 in July 2025,” GAO found. Space Force records are counted inside the Air Force’s figures, according to officials cited in the report.

The Navy’s FOIA processing slowed as well. GAO reported that the Navy’s average processing time rose from 1.64 days in fiscal 2018 to 55.5 days in fiscal 2024, and to 77.4 days by July 2025. The report says that during the time of its review, “the Navy had one employee processing FOIA requests.”

Across the personnel centers, GAO counted 20,452 FOIA requests received and 19,545 processed from fiscal 2020 through 2025, with a combined backlog of 508 unprocessed requests. GAO linked staffing gaps at the centers to processing delays, backlogs and the risk of records being improperly released or withheld.

Forty-nine improper releases on the books

The covert test was not the only evidence of records getting out the wrong door. The personnel centers “collectively reported 49 breaches involving the improper release of personally identifiable information” from fiscal 2021 through 2025, GAO wrote, and “these breaches affected more than 1,000 service members.” The report says most of them occurred because of human error.

DOD pushed back on how serious those were. In its comments, the department said more than 90 percent of the 49 were low-risk administrative errors, according to the report. GAO said it could not independently verify that assessment and adjusted its wording in response.

Health records carry their own complications. GAO pointed to “the multiple legacy electronic health record systems” the department has implemented over the past three decades, and found that record reviews and redactions are done by hand, “without an automated program to search and remove information not authorized for disclosure.”

Five recommendations, all open

GAO made five recommendations to the Secretary of Defense, listed on the agency’s product page for the report. Four call for workforce planning analyses covering records processing staff in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force; the Army’s version asks that its recent functional review line up with such an analysis. The fifth calls for an assessment of the framework and systems used to process health records requests, to be folded into a Defense Health Agency study.

“DOD generally concurred with the recommendations,” GAO wrote, while noting the department’s concerns about data reliability and the scope of the review. All five recommendations were listed as open when the report was released on Oct. 16.