Rheinmetall’s new line in Albacete, Spain, is built to make about 1.2 million 20mm-to-35mm projectiles and 1.8 million cartridge cases a year, including AHEAD rounds for counter-drone guns

Three million ammunition components a year is the design figure for a new medium-calibre production line in Albacete, in south-eastern Spain. Rheinmetall said on Oct. 16, 2026, that its subsidiary Rheinmetall Expal Munitions had started medium-calibre production there, covering 20mm to 35mm rounds for infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft guns. Among the ammunition those parts feed, the company lists AHEAD rounds for counter-drone work.

The figures are capacity, not output. The company describes what the line is built to do; it has not published a production count.

In a press release dated Oct. 16, 2026, Rheinmetall said: “Annual production capacity will be around 1.2 million projectiles and approximately 1.8 million cartridge cases.” The release adds that “in the medium-calibre sector, Albacete can cover calibres ranging from 20 mm to 35 mm,” and lists the line’s headline figure among its key facts as “an annual capacity of around three million ammunition components.”

Components, finished elsewhere

Albacete makes parts of rounds, not complete ones. Rheinmetall said the components “are further processed at other sites within the Rheinmetall network – including the plant in Burgos – to manufacture various types of ammunition for infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft gun systems.”

The company named the types. “These include kinetic energy time fuze munition, armour-piercing projectiles and AHEAD ammunition for anti-aircraft systems and counter-unmanned aerial systems applications,” the release says. The release places AHEAD in two roles, conventional air defence and countering unmanned aircraft.

The release does not name a customer for the Albacete output. Rheinmetall frames the plant as part of a wider European effort rather than a single contract.

Buildings, money and people

According to the release, Rheinmetall modernised and extended a building of about 5,700 square metres for the medium-calibre line. A separate 5,200-square-metre hall for mortar production was built in under a year, and the company says aircraft maintenance will also be possible there.

That mortar hall carries its own targets. Rheinmetall said annual capacity there is set to reach 40 Dual-Eimos 81mm mortar systems and more than 650 mortars in 60mm, 81mm and 120mm calibres.

“Rheinmetall has invested around 20 million euros in expanding its production capacities at the Albacete site,” the release says. The site, it adds, “is set to increase its workforce by almost a third – from around 210 employees at present to around 300.”

Armin Papperger, chairman of Rheinmetall AG’s executive board, described the site as “one of our key centres of expertise in the field of ammunition components and weapon systems manufacturing.” He said Albacete “will thus be of strategic importance not only for Rheinmetall, but also for Spain and Europe, and will contribute to credible defence capabilities.”

Part of the Firepower plan

The line belongs to what Rheinmetall calls its “Firepower” project to expand European ammunition production. The company’s stated goal, per the same release, is to reach by 2030 at the latest an annual output of 1.5 million rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 240,000 rounds of 120mm anti-tank ammunition and 4 million rounds of medium-calibre ammunition. It lists other projects in Unterlüß, Germany, Baisogala, Lithuania, and an expansion in Aschau am Inn, Germany.

Defence Industry Europe, which reported the opening on Oct. 16, carried the same capacity, investment and workforce figures.

Medium-calibre capacity is only one piece of that target, and Albacete supplies components rather than finished rounds. The figure Rheinmetall has put on the record for the site is a design capacity of around 1.2 million projectiles and 1.8 million cartridge cases a year, feeding plants such as Burgos that complete the ammunition.