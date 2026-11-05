How NASA checks the X-59 after every flight: a technician climbs into its engine inlet, and after 38 flights those duct dives have found nothing but a damage-free engine

The inspection tool is a person with a flashlight. After an X-59 flight at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, a mechanic climbs to the top of the quiet supersonic jet and goes headfirst into its engine inlet to look for damage. Through 38 flights, NASA says, that check has turned up nothing wrong with the engine.

Crews call it a duct dive. NASA’s own propulsion team calls it routine aircraft maintenance, and it is done by hand on an airplane built to test new ideas about supersonic flight.

NASA described the routine in an Oct. 16, 2026, post on its Quesst mission blog, written by public affairs specialist Robert Margetta. The post follows a Lockheed Martin Skunk Works general flight mechanic through a dive performed while the X-59 “paused between its 11th and 12th flights,” with a photo of the procedure dated April 30, 2026.

Headfirst into the inlet

The purpose is simple. “What they’re trying to do is check for any potential damage, any potential foreign objects or debris that could affect engine performance,” said Paul Dees, NASA’s X-59 deputy propulsion lead, in the post. “It’s a pretty normal procedure for aircraft maintenance.”

According to NASA, the mechanic climbed a ladder to the top of the aircraft, slid into the air inlet and used a flashlight to inspect the engine’s fan blades and other components, working around sensors that gather engine performance data. “He remained in the inlet for few minutes before wriggling out backwards,” the post says, “with another member of the crew keeping an eye on him throughout the process.”

That second person is there for safety, and the heat is part of the reason. “The X-59 stays in the shade for maintenance, but desert temperatures regularly rise to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and the aircraft is still cooling down post-flight as technicians work on it,” NASA wrote. Dees put it more briefly: “It’s not a temperature-cool job.”

NASA says the X-59 also receives in-depth maintenance on a regular schedule. The duct dive, along with an inspection of the exhaust after each flight, is the quick check on engine health between those deeper looks.

An easier dive than a Hornet

The X-59’s chase planes get the same treatment, and the blog compares the experience. Crews work on “an F-15 with deep, rectangular inlets that a person can crawl in fairly comfortably, and an F/A-18 with round, tight, curving inlet spaces that make for a less pleasant experience,” NASA wrote.

The X-59 lands in between. Its inlet “is similar to the F/A-18’s inlet in diameter but shallower, making for an easier dive,” according to Juan Salazar, crew chief for NASA’s Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project, as the post reports.

Salazar does not expect the person in the duct to be replaced soon. “Maybe one day there will be something that will replace this inspection, but right now, the best way to do it is to send a person in,” he said.

Why a top-mounted engine helps

The airplane’s layout works in the crew’s favor. The X-59’s engine sits on top of the fuselage, a choice made for the mission: “The top mount helps the X-59 separate the shock waves that build up on its surfaces during supersonic flight,” the post says, part of the design meant to turn a sonic boom into a quieter thump.

It has a maintenance payoff, too. “The top mount also means the X-59’s engine doesn’t pull in the kinds of debris that can get sucked up by more conventional, lower-mounted engines during takeoffs and landings, Salazar said,” according to NASA. Foreign object debris, the gravel, bolts and runway grit that can chew up fan blades, is exactly what a duct dive is hunting for.

Thirty-eight flights, no damage

The flight count has climbed steadily since the jet’s early sorties. NASA’s report on the X-59’s second flight, on March 20, 2026, described a short hop that ended in a return to base after a cockpit warning later traced to incorrectly installed instrumentation, which the team fixed before the third flight.

By the Oct. 16 post, the tally stood at 38. “All of which means that after 38 flights, the X-59’s duct dives have found nothing but a damage-free engine,” NASA wrote. “And that’s how we like it,” Dees said.