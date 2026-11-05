Spartan Fire is recalling 460 emergency vehicles, including Metrostar, Gladiator and KME Panther fire apparatus, because a software error can disengage the driveline and cut power to the rear axle, NHTSA records show

A software fault in the control that switches a fire truck between driving and pumping can let the driveline disengage, and Spartan Fire, LLC is recalling 460 emergency vehicles over it. The recall covers vehicles sold under the Spartan Fire Metrostar, FC-94 and Gladiator names and the KME Panther and Predator lines, from the 2024 through 2027 model years.

The fix is a free software update. Federal records say the resulting loss of drive power to the rear axle increases the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s record for campaign 26V676000 shows Spartan’s report was received on Oct. 15, 2026, and lists 460 potentially affected units.

What goes wrong in the drive/pump control

The defect sits in the drive/pump mode control, the system that, as its name says, selects between driving the vehicle and running its pump. The NHTSA record describes the failure: “A software error may cause the drive/pump mode control solenoid valve to lose pressure and the driveline pump T-Case to disengage.”

The consequence, per the record: “Disengagement of the driveline may cause a loss of power to the rear drive axle, increasing the risk of a crash.”

NHTSA’s record does not tell owners to park the vehicles or keep them outside; both of those advisories are marked false for this campaign.

Which Spartan and KME rigs are covered

The recall summary says Spartan is recalling “certain 2025-2026 KME Panther, Predator, 2024-2027 Spartan Fire Metrostar, FC-94, and 2025-2027 Gladiator emergency vehicles.” Broken out by the model entries in NHTSA’s record:

Spartan Fire Metrostar, model years 2024–2027

Spartan Fire FC-94, model years 2024–2027

Spartan Fire Gladiator, model years 2025–2027

KME Panther, model years 2025–2026

KME Predator, model years 2025–2026

The word “certain” matters. The 460 figure is NHTSA’s count of potentially affected vehicles across those lines, not every Metrostar, Gladiator or Panther built in those years. The record does not break the 460 down by model.

Gladiator, Metro Star and FC-94 all appear in the cabs and chassis lineup on Spartan ER’s website, which lists locations in Brandon, S.D.; Charlotte, Mich.; Ephrata, Pa.; and Snyder, Neb. The site does not say which location builds which model, and the recall record does not say where the affected vehicles were assembled.

The remedy and the letters

The remedy filed with NHTSA is short: “Spartan Fire will provide a software update, free of charge.” The record does not say whether the update will be done by dealers, at a service center or in the field.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 7, 2026, according to the record. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-517-543-6400, and Spartan’s own number for this recall is 26018.

For owners, the record sets the next marker: the Dec. 7 letters, with the software update to follow at no charge.