Bessent Says “You Are Either With Us or Against Us” as Treasury Sanctions India-Based Shadow-Fleet Network Under Operation Economic Outcast

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that under Operation Economic Outcast “you are either with us or against us,” as the Treasury Department sanctioned an India-based maritime fraud network and a Turkish ground-handling firm for supporting Iran’s shadow fleet and aviation sector the day after midterm elections in which Democrats took both chambers of Congress.

In a post on X quoting the department’s own announcement, Bessent wrote: “As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air.”

The Treasury press release uses the same Bessent quotation and says the Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted “the vast criminal network of India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid,” accusing them of supporting Iran’s shadow fleet “through a web maritime fraud” that supplied false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels carrying Iranian petroleum, including for the Iranian military and its proxies. OFAC also sanctioned Türkiye-based Fugo Ground Services Inc for services to designated Iranian airlines.

The Treasury Department post that Bessent shared repeats those designations and links the same release. OFAC’s November 4 recent-actions notice adds Sharma, Shahid, related Indian companies, Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry PTE. Ltd., Oceaniek Technologies India, Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited, and Fugo Ground Services Inc to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List under Executive Order 13902.

Bessent announced Operation Economic Outcast on August 24 as what Treasury called Economic D-Day. In that August 24 launch release, he said the campaign would “sever every economic lifeline that sustains this tyrannical regime until Tehran stands alone,” and that those who “tether themselves to Tehran should expect to share in the isolation of a withering regime.” The launch expanded secondary-sanctions risk across digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping.

Wednesday’s release says Sharma and Shahid, based in Chandigarh, have for years impersonated foreign flagging authorities and classification societies, with websites purporting to serve Aruba, Guyana, Mali, Mozambique, Malawi, Sint Maarten, Timor-Leste and others. Treasury says Sharma’s Singapore-based Eswatini Maritime registry continues to flag vessels carrying Iranian petroleum even after Eswatini authorities publicly disavowed it, including the sanctioned tanker PING SHUN (IMO 9231901).

The department also cites the April 22 seizure by the Department of War of the false Guyana-flagged MAJESTIC X, formerly PHONIX (IMO 9198317), which was carrying Iranian oil when boarded. Through Oceaniek Technologies India, Treasury says Sharma provided false flags to sanctioned vessels including LATTAFA (IMO 9245794), BINARY STAR (IMO 9380570), and VERA (IMO 9304655). Indian nationals Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh are designated as directors of Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited, and OFAC also lists Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited, and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust as owned or controlled by Shahid.

On aviation, Treasury says Fugo Ground Services holds service agreements with designated carriers including Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines, and Ata Airlines Company, and began serving several of them in the weeks after their September 8 designations. OFAC designates Fugo for operating in Iran’s aviation sector under E.O. 13902. The release says OFAC is also issuing an industry alert on the sanctions risks of dealing with potentially falsely flagged vessels and repeats prior warnings that foreign firms enabling sanctioned Iranian airlines face consequences.

As a result of the designations, Treasury says all property and interests in property of the blocked persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC, and that entities owned 50 percent or more by blocked persons are also blocked. Violations may bring civil or criminal penalties, the release states.

The Associated Press projected that Democrats won both the House and the Senate in Tuesday’s midterms. President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at a White House ballroom steel-beam ceremony Wednesday, said gasoline prices tied to the Iran war were “largely true” as a reason Republicans lost, and that “if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” according to a White House pool report by Julia Manchester. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he added in the same exchange.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, wrote Wednesday that “Now would be a great time for Donald Trump to fire Pete Hegseth,” in a Warnock post on X. On Oct. 17 he wrote that “This President chose war and now you’re paying more for everything,” and on Oct. 28 that money spent on what he called “this illegal war in Iran” could “provide pre-K for every four-year-old in America.”

The Defense Casualty Analysis System, as of Nov. 2, 2026, lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations, for 23 total in those Iran-related categories. Treasury’s Wednesday action frames false-flagged vessels as exposing coastal states to uninsured environmental risk and frames Iranian aviation as a channel for proliferation and proxy support; those are the department’s allegations in the designations.

What is verified is Bessent’s “with us or against us” line matching the Treasury release word for word; OFAC’s November 4 SDN additions for Sharma, Shahid, their companies, named directors, and Fugo; the vessel and airline examples listed in the release; the August 24 Economic Outcast launch; the AP projection of Democratic control of both chambers; Trump’s pool-reported midterm remarks tying gasoline prices to the Iran fight; Warnock’s call to fire Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; and the DCAS Epic Fury and Overseas Contingency Operations death totals. The release’s account of Sharma’s registries and Fugo’s airline contracts is Treasury’s case for the designations.