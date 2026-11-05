Trump Says “If I Had It to Do Again, I’d Have to Do It Again” After Agreeing With Vance That the Iran War Cost Republicans the Midterms

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance’s assessment that the Iran war cost Republicans the midterms is “largely true,” then added that “if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” and that the fight was worth it because “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” speaking to reporters at a White House ballroom steel-beam ceremony the day after Democrats took both chambers of Congress.

A reporter told Trump that Vance said the reason Republicans lost Tuesday was the war in Iran. “Well, I think it’s largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term. And probably that’s, probably it’s true,” Trump said. “But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again. Because long-term, it’s the only answer. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Asked whether it was worth it, Trump said: “I do, yeah. I mean, well, you have no choice.” He continued: “I thought the oil would go up a lot more, and I did it on that basis. You have no choice. You have to do it. You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon. Or everything that you see here, some day might not exist. And maybe this building might be the only one that does.”

He closed the stretch by separating gasoline prices from the fighting itself. “But yeah, people, the Iran thing we had to do, and we continue to do it. We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz right now. At the beginning, there was none. And probably that’s the primary reason. The price, not the war, the price.”

Fox News reported the same sequence from the ballroom ceremony and quoted Trump saying he “couldn’t transfer the love” his supporters show him to other Republican candidates. “If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people that were packed. Thousands and thousands of people at every rally,” he said, per Fox. The Associated Press projected that Democrats won the House and the Senate.

Vance laid out that postmortem in a lengthy message on X after the returns. He wrote that a pollster who “nailed the results” found Trump 2024 voters who switched in 2026 ranked four fixes to come back: “1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel.” “The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night.” He added: “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

Vance also wrote that “Our voters did show up,” citing Florida, where he said the electorate was “9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024,” and that “the main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.” He warned against amnesty as a cure: “anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you.”

Trump on Wednesday answered Vance’s “worth it” invitation directly. “You have no choice,” he said. On working with the new Democratic majorities, he said he would “get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive,” while noting “they have the power of the veto,” and that “they’ve already called and they want to talk about things. And that’s fine,” per the pool report and the ballroom exchange. Asked about past remarks that the Iran war would end after the midterms, the pool report records him saying, “No, I didn’t say that. I said their nuclear weapons would be destroyed.”

Democratic critics put the same war in different terms. Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote Oct. 17 that “This President chose war and now you’re paying more for everything,” in an Oct. 17 Warnock post, and on Oct. 28 that money spent on what he called “this illegal war in Iran” could “provide pre-K for every four-year-old in America,” in an Oct. 28 Warnock post. On Wednesday he wrote that “Now would be a great time for Donald Trump to fire Pete Hegseth,” in a Wednesday Warnock post. Trump said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing a “very good job.”

On House Republican leadership, Trump said “we’re staying out of it,” called Speaker Mike Johnson “fantastic,” and answered “no” when asked whether he had told Johnson to step down, the pool report states. Fox quoted him saying any Democratic impeachment push “would destroy the Democrat Party if they did it.”

The Defense Casualty Analysis System, as of Nov. 2, 2026, lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations, for 23 total in those Iran-related categories.

What is verified is Trump’s “largely true,” “I’d have to do it again,” “You have no choice,” and “The price, not the war, the price” answers as captured in the White House pool report and matching ballroom remarks; Vance’s four-reason postmortem and “worth it” framing; Fox News’s account of the ballroom setting and “transfer the love” line; the AP projection of Democratic control of both chambers; Warnock’s war-cost and Hegseth posts; and the DCAS casualty totals. Trump’s judgment that preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon required the war, and that the political price was acceptable, is his assessment.