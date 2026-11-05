Trump Says Hegseth Is Doing a “Very Good Job” and Would Be “Very Popular” as a Senator After Reporters Ask About Marsha Blackburn’s Seat

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing a “very good job,” and that Hegseth would be “very popular” in the Senate, adding “I haven’t heard that at all” when reporters at a White House ballroom steel-beam ceremony asked whether he wanted Hegseth to fill Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Tennessee seat the day after Democrats took both chambers of Congress.

A reporter asked whether Trump was considering replacing Hegseth. Asked whether he wanted Hegseth to fill Blackburn’s Senate seat, Trump said Hegseth would be “very popular,” then added, “But I haven’t heard that at all.”

In the same exchange, Trump said: “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.” Asked again about the Blackburn seat, he repeated, “Well, I think he’s doing a very good job. And I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all.”

Fox News reported that Trump took the questions at the ceremony raising the final steel beam for the White House ballroom, his first public appearance after Tuesday’s midterms. Fox quoted him saying he “couldn’t transfer the love” his supporters show him to other Republican candidates, and that “If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people that were packed. Thousands and thousands of people at every rally.” The Associated Press projected that Democrats won the House and the Senate.

Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, is the state’s junior senator and is running for governor in 2026. If she wins and resigns the Senate seat, Tennessee law gives the governor authority to appoint a successor until the next election. Hegseth leads the Department of War.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, answered Trump’s defense of Hegseth within hours. “Now would be a great time for Donald Trump to fire Pete Hegseth,” Warnock wrote in a Wednesday post on X. On Oct. 25, in a separate earlier Warnock post, he wrote: “Pete Hegseth is absolutely unhinged. He needs to be fired TODAY.” On Oct. 17 Warnock wrote that “This President chose war and now you’re paying more for everything,” and on Oct. 28 that money spent on what he called “this illegal war in Iran” could “provide pre-K for every four-year-old in America.”

Trump has defended Hegseth before. At a Joint Base Andrews departure gaggle on Oct. 29, he called Hegseth “a great warrior” and “the best at his job in many, many years,” according to White House departure remarks from that day.

House Democrats have put Hegseth’s removal high on their post-midterm list. Rep. Jason Crow said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Hegseth “remains incompetent and is not doing what’s necessary to protect our service members,” and that ousting him is “priority number one if we retake the majority,” per the network’s Face the Nation interview.

Wednesday’s exchange also covered the Iran war’s political cost. Trump said Vice President JD Vance’s assessment that the war drove Republican losses was “largely true” because it pushed gasoline prices up “a little bit short-term,” and that “if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” the pool report states. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he added. Asked whether the fight was worth it, he said, “I do, yeah,” and “You have no choice. You have to do it.” He closed that stretch by saying, “The price, not the war, the price,” and that “We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz right now.”

Vance, in a lengthy post-election message on X, wrote that a pollster found Trump 2024 voters who switched in 2026 ranked four fixes to return: “1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel.” “The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”

On working with the new Democratic majorities, Trump said he would “get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive,” that “they have the power of the veto,” and that Democratic callers “want to talk about things. And that’s fine,” per the pool report and the ballroom exchange. Asked about past remarks that the Iran war would end after the midterms, the pool report records him saying, “No, I didn’t say that. I said their nuclear weapons would be destroyed.”

The Defense Casualty Analysis System, as of Nov. 2, 2026, lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations, for 23 total in those Iran-related categories.

What is verified is Trump’s “very good job,” “very popular,” and “I haven’t heard that at all” answers on Hegseth and the Blackburn seat as recorded in the White House pool report and the ballroom exchange; Fox News’s account of the steel-beam setting and “transfer the love” line; the AP projection of Democratic control of both chambers; Warnock’s Wednesday and Oct. 25 calls to fire Hegseth; Trump’s Oct. 29 Andrews praise; Crow’s challenge; Vance’s four-reason postmortem; and the DCAS casualty totals. Whether Hegseth will seek Blackburn’s seat, and whether Blackburn will resign it after a governor’s race, remains a political question beyond Trump’s Wednesday answers.