Warnock Says “Now Would Be a Great Time” for Trump to Fire Hegseth After Midterm Losses and the President’s Defense of the Secretary of War

Sen. Raphael Warnock said Wednesday that “Now would be a great time for Donald Trump to fire Pete Hegseth,” hours after President Donald Trump told reporters that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing a “very good job” and the day after Democrats won both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

In a post on X, Warnock wrote only that line. It follows an Oct. 25 Warnock message that said: “Pete Hegseth is absolutely unhinged. He needs to be fired TODAY.”

Trump answered a question about replacing Hegseth at a White House ballroom steel-beam ceremony Wednesday. According to a White House pool report by Julia Manchester, a reporter asked whether he was considering replacing Hegseth. Asked whether he wanted Hegseth to fill Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Tennessee Senate seat, Trump said Hegseth would be “very popular” and added, “But I haven’t heard that at all.” In the same exchange he said, “No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” and, “And I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all.”

The Associated Press projected that Democrats won the House and the Senate on Tuesday. Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, has tied Hegseth’s tenure to the Iran war and household costs for weeks. On Oct. 17 he wrote, “This President chose war and now you’re paying more for everything,” in an Oct. 17 Warnock post. On Oct. 28 he wrote that money spent on what he called “this illegal war in Iran” could “provide pre-K for every four-year-old in America,” in an Oct. 28 Warnock post, adding, “We suffer not from a poverty of resources, but a lack of moral imagination.”

Hegseth leads the Department of War. Trump defended him on Oct. 29 at Joint Base Andrews, calling him “a great warrior” and “the best at his job in many, many years,” according to White House departure remarks from that day.

Other Democrats have framed Hegseth’s removal as a majority priority. Rep. Jason Crow said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Hegseth “remains incompetent and is not doing what’s necessary to protect our service members,” and that removing him is “priority number one if we retake the majority,” per the Face the Nation interview.

Trump on Wednesday also addressed the Iran war’s role in the midterm result. He said Vice President JD Vance’s view that the war cost Republicans was “largely true” because it drove gasoline prices up “a little bit short-term,” and that “if I had it to do again, I’d have to do it again,” the pool report states. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. Asked whether it was worth it, he said, “I do, yeah,” and “You have no choice. You have to do it.” He added that “We have tremendous oil flowing out of the Hormuz right now” and that “probably that’s the primary reason. The price, not the war, the price.”

Vance, in a lengthy post-election message on X, wrote that pollsters found Trump 2024 voters who switched in 2026 ranked “End the war,” “Focus on cost of living/inflation,” “Put America First,” and “Change our relationship to Israel” as the top reasons to return. “The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. “The president himself said so last night.” He added: “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay.”

Fox News reported that Trump also said he “couldn’t transfer the love” from his packed rallies to other Republican candidates, and that “If I were on the ballot, we would have won.” On working with Democrats, Trump said he would “get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive,” that “they have the power of the veto,” and that “they’ve already called and they want to talk about things. And that’s fine.”

On House Republican leadership after the losses, Trump said “we’re staying out of it,” called Speaker Mike Johnson “fantastic,” and, asked whether he had told Johnson to step down, answered “no,” the pool report states. Fox also quoted Trump saying impeachment moves against him or his Cabinet “would destroy the Democrat Party if they did it,” framing any such push as “impeachment for no reason.”

Reporters raised Blackburn’s seat because she is running for Tennessee governor in 2026, and a win followed by her resignation from the Senate would let the governor appoint a successor. Warnock’s post answers Trump’s defense of Hegseth, not that Senate speculation.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System, as of Nov. 2, 2026, lists 15 U.S. military deaths in Operation Epic Fury and eight deaths in Overseas Contingency Operations, for 23 total in those Iran-related categories.

What is verified is Warnock’s Wednesday call for Trump to fire Hegseth and his Oct. 25 “unhinged” line; Trump’s pool-reported defense of Hegseth as doing a “very good job”; the AP projection of Democratic control of both chambers; Warnock’s October posts tying war spending to prices and pre-K; Trump’s Oct. 29 Andrews praise; Crow’s separate challenge; Vance’s four-reason postmortem; Fox News’s account of the ballroom setting; and the DCAS casualty totals. Warnock’s “great time” phrase is a political demand, and Trump’s Wednesday answers leave Hegseth in place.