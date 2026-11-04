Rep. Mike Levin Calls U.S. Russian Gas Proposal “Beyond Disgraceful,” Says Trump Is Rewarding Kremlin Over Ukrainian Civilians

Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., condemned the Trump administration’s push to restore Russian natural-gas sales to Europe through Ukraine, writing on X: “Appeasing a war criminal and dictator. What has American foreign policy become?” He called the plan “beyond disgraceful.”

Levin’s criticism centers on a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. officials are backing a quick resumption of Russian gas sales to Europe through pipelines that run across Ukraine, as part of negotiations for an energy ceasefire before winter. The idea was first raised by U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff during September trips to Moscow and Kyiv. It would involve selling Russian gas through a U.S. intermediary to get around European sanctions.

“While Ukrainians defend their home from the Kremlin’s illegal invasion, Trump wants Ukraine to help facilitate an economic reward for the regime killing its own people,” Levin wrote. He argued that Russia continues to strike Ukrainian cities, “destroying homes, crippling essential infrastructure, and killing innocent civilians,” even as Kyiv has pursued an energy ceasefire.

Levin said Kyiv “paused strikes on Russian refineries” at Trump’s urging. The Journal reported that Ukraine stopped striking refineries for almost two weeks under pressure from Trump, and that the gas plan was shelved after that pause. Kyiv resumed its strikes on Oct. 30, hitting three major Russian refineries in three days, the Journal reported.

Levin wrote that the Kremlin “dangled lucrative energy investment deals in front of Kushner and Witkoff.” The Journal reports that the plan could create investment opportunities for American investors, according to people who attended the discussions. It does not say that Moscow offered those deals.

Levin also said Trump “bragged he could end” the war “in 24 hours.” The Journal’s report does not include that remark.

Levin’s central analogy is to the 1938 Munich Agreement. “If this were 1938, the Trump Administration would be sitting at the table signing the Munich Agreement and proudly declaring it a diplomatic victory,” he wrote. “Appeasement did not work then, and it will not work now. It was Czechoslovakia then. Today, it is Ukraine.”

The Journal’s reporting includes a similar comparison from inside the diplomatic community. A senior official from a large European nation, speaking privately, compared the plan to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain sacrificing Czechoslovakia to Hitler in exchange for business deals.

The U.S. side presents the plan as a route to a ceasefire rather than a reward for Moscow. A senior U.S. official told the Journal that the White House has proposed depositing Russia’s gas-sale revenue in an escrow account in a third-party jurisdiction so the Kremlin cannot use it to finance the war. The official said any economic agreements would be part of a comprehensive peace deal.

The EU has already legislated against this kind of resumption. The bloc adopted a regulation on Jan. 26, 2026, phasing out Russian pipeline gas and LNG imports, with the ban on LNG starting Jan. 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas starting Sept. 30, 2027, according to Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s analysis of the regulation. The Journal reported that the EU’s energy commissioner has said the ban should be permanent. The rules were a response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the EU to cut its dependence on Russian gas sharply. Russian gas now accounts for about 11 percent of Europe’s supply, down from 45 percent on the eve of the war, according to the Journal.

The history cuts both ways. Nord Stream 1 and 2 were built to bypass Ukraine, and both were damaged in underwater explosions in September 2022. The pipeline through Ukraine, which carried gas until January 2025, could restart much faster, the Journal reported. Trump, in his first term, had sanctioned Nord Stream 2 and warned Germany it would become “captive to Russia.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that an immediate resumption of exports was impossible because of the “situation on the ground,” though exports could become possible later if buyers and sellers agree, according to TASS as cited by the Journal.

Three-way talks among the U.S., Russia and Ukraine are planned for mid-November in Abu Dhabi. The Journal reports that Russia has so far rebuffed U.S. attempts to reach an energy ceasefire.