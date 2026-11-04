Italy’s navy began sea acceptance trials on Oct. 14 of its SAVER submarine rescue suite aboard support ship Tritone, whose rescue vehicle is built for depths to 600 meters and carries 17 survivors per dive

A rescue capsule built to bring up 17 survivors at a time, from as deep as 600 meters, went to sea aboard an Italian Navy support ship in October. The Italian Navy’s offshore support vessel Tritone returned to La Spezia on Oct. 14 to run sea acceptance trials of the SAVER submarine rescue suite’s rescue component, according to Naval News.

Tritone is a temporary host. The system’s permanent home is meant to be a separate ship, Olterra, which has not yet been delivered.

The account comes from Naval News correspondent Luca Peruzzi’s Oct. 21 report, which says Tritone “has deployed the new-generation SAVER submarine rescue suite for the first time, initiating sea acceptance trials.” After an appearance at the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in the Venice Arsenal on Oct. 6–7, the report says, the ship “returned to La Spezia on 14 October to complete Sea Acceptance Trials (SAT) for the rescue component of the SAVER system, according to information obtained by Naval News.” The report attributes its details to the Italian Navy and to information Naval News obtained; it quotes no named officer and gives no trial results.

Two suites, two depth bands

SAVER was “developed and supplied by DRASS,” with Saipem supplying its work-class remotely operated vehicle technology, Naval News reports. The report describes the system as built around the “Vessel of Opportunity” concept: modular, air-transportable and packed in standard ISO containers so it can be fitted to a commercial or military ship rather than a dedicated rescue vessel.

The equipment splits into two packages by depth. The Rapid Intervention Suite, rated to 300 meters, carries a Saipem Innovator 2.0 ROV, a ballast blow system, a containerized DRASS ventilation system that keeps air moving and monitors conditions inside a stricken boat, and “a DRASS McCann-type chamber rated beyond 300 meters, capable of recovering eight personnel plus two operators per cycle,” according to the report.

The Deep Rescue Suite, listed as reaching 600 meters, is the headline piece. Naval News says it is “built around a tethered Saipem Innovator 2.0 WROV mechanically coupled to a DRASS Rescue Capsule,” and that “the capsule carries 17 survivors and 2 operators per dive.” A photo caption in the report describes the combination as a “600+ metres depth” submarine rescue vehicle. Survivors brought up from depth go into containerized decompression chambers on deck, the report says.

Tritone, a converted supply ship

Tritone, pennant number A 5341, came to the navy from the commercial offshore market. In an April 17 report on the ship’s commissioning, Naval News said it was built by VARD’s Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam as a platform supply vessel and later operated as MV Coco, before Fincantieri’s Underwater Technology Hub bought and converted it under a contract with the navy’s procurement directorate, NAVARM, signed Oct. 31, 2025.

That report gives Tritone an overall length of 81.7 meters and a full-load displacement of 6,600 tons, with accommodations for 60 people. The ship was delivered at Fincantieri’s Palermo yard on April 14, 2026, and joined the Fifth Naval Division at La Spezia. Its assigned job is surveillance of underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, and serving as a mothership for remotely operated and uncrewed vehicles; the April report listed SAVER as one of the payloads it could embark.

According to the October report, the Italian Navy treats Tritone’s quick civilian-to-military conversion as a fast procurement model, and the trials aboard it will help shape requirements for the future multi-role underwater surveillance units, known by the Italian acronym UPSDS, “scheduled to enter service starting in 2031.”

Olterra, the permanent host

SAVER is not meant to stay aboard Tritone. Naval News reports that the system will be permanently installed on Olterra, the navy’s future SDO-SuRS ship, which “is slated for delivery in the first half of 2027.” Olterra “will replace the aging Anteo within COMSUBIN’s” Special Naval Group at La Spezia, the report says.

Until Olterra arrives, the containerized design is what makes a borrowed deck possible. The next marker on the record is that first-half-2027 delivery window for the ship built to carry SAVER full time.