Rep. Jason Crow Says Hegseth “Failed at His Job–and Left Our Servicemembers Behind” As Democrats Win the Majority He Vowed to Use to Oust Him

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, “He’s got to go,” as voters cast ballots in the Nov. 3 midterm elections that handed Democrats control of the House and Senate and with it the power to act on a pledge Crow made on national television nine days earlier: making removal of Hegseth from the Pentagon his “priority number one” in a Democratic majority.

“Our servicemembers deserve serious, competent leadership. They’re not getting that from Pete Hegseth,” Crow wrote in a post on his official X account on Election Day. “He’s failed at his job–and left our servicemembers behind. He’s got to go.”

The post linked to a Washington Examiner account of Crow’s Oct. 25 appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, where moderator Margaret Brennan asked the Colorado Democrat about intelligence that Iran had stepped up plotting against U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

“Iran remains a danger,” Crow said, according to the CBS News record of the interview. “Pete Hegseth remains incompetent and is not doing what’s necessary to protect our service members, which is why he’s my priority number one if we retake the majority, to make sure we oust him from the Pentagon, because our service members actually deserve competent, serious, real leadership that will protect them and do the right thing. And they currently don’t have that.”

The question of a majority is now settled. Democrats will take control of both chambers in January, according to race calls reported by The Associated Press, which said voters had registered frustration over high prices, the Iran war and government corruption. The Guardian’s live results tally showed Democrats with at least 228 House seats and 54 Senate seats, counting two independents, as counting continued on Wednesday.

Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee and chaired the battleground program for House Democrats this cycle, according to his own account on Face the Nation. He is a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Cabinet secretaries serve at the pleasure of the president, so Congress cannot fire Hegseth directly. Its main tool is impeachment: the House may approve articles by simple majority, while conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote in the Senate. A 54-seat Democratic Senate would remain well short of 67 votes.

Several impeachment efforts against Hegseth already exist on paper. Rep. Shri Thanedar introduced House Resolution 935 in December 2025, and Rep. Yassamin Ansari followed with House Resolution 1177 in April. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, read eight articles on the House floor in September accusing Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution in Iran, Venezuela and Yemen; the House recessed before any vote.

A Democratic House could also use subpoenas and oversight hearings, and a Democratic Senate would control confirmation of any successor.

In the same interview, Crow tied the Iran threat to Moscow. “You know who is the primary supporter of Iran, who is providing intelligence and helping supply and provide targeting to Iran to kill Americans? Vladimir Putin and Russia,” he said, before accusing special envoy Steve Witkoff of calling Putin “a humanitarian” and Trump of easing sanctions “to provide tens of billions of dollars to the Russian war machine.”

“Donald Trump needs to stop because he is putting our service members at risk,” Crow said.

The human cost of the Iran conflict is documented in the Pentagon’s own figures. The Defense Casualty Analysis System lists 23 U.S. military deaths as of Nov. 2, 2026: 15 under Operation Epic Fury and eight under Overseas Operations.

Crow also used the interview to press on the throttling of Starlink service used by Ukraine’s military, saying he had joined Rep. Adam Smith of Armed Services and Rep. Jim Himes of Intelligence in a letter to Trump demanding answers. “It cannot and should not be the case that a tech oligarch, a private citizen, who has that much control over our national security, who is unaccountable, who is unelected, with zero transparency, is making life and death decisions on the battlefield,” he said.

The Department of War defended Hegseth after Crow’s television remarks. “Secretary Hegseth has been a transformative leader for the Department of War,” Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson told Military.com news site. “Standards and merit are back, our arsenal is stronger than ever before, and morale and recruitment across every service are at an all-time high.”

“Secretary Hegseth has slashed bureaucracy, unleashed innovation, and delivered for our war fighters every step of the way,” Wilson said. “By every measurable metric, the Department of War is better under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s leadership than before. The entire department is unified behind the secretary’s vision and will continue working to put our war fighters and America first.”

Trump himself stood by his war chief after the results. Asked by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday whether the Iran war had contributed to Republican losses, he said, “Iran was a piece of it,” adding, “I did the right thing. I would have done it again.” Of Hegseth, he said, “I think he’s terrific actually,” according to the newspaper’s interview.

In a separate Fox News interview, Trump said, “People agree with what I’m doing on Iran but they really probably weren’t willing to do the short term consequences of paying more for gasoline – I understand that.”

The new Congress convenes in January. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become speaker, and committee chairmanships, including Armed Services, will pass to Democrats, giving members such as Crow subpoena power and control of the hearing calendar.

Crow framed the stakes in personal terms on Face the Nation. “Americans deserve accountability and they deserve leadership,” he said.

What is established: Crow called for Hegseth’s ouster in an Election Day post and on Face the Nation on Oct. 25; Democrats won both chambers; the Pentagon counts 23 U.S. deaths in Middle East operations; and the Pentagon and Trump publicly back Hegseth. Crow’s assertions that Hegseth is “incompetent” and has “left our servicemembers behind” are his political judgments, and the Pentagon’s claims of record morale and recruitment are its own.