Bell has begun testing the first gearboxes for its MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor test aircraft and has finished the first nacelle structures at its Amarillo, Texas, assembly center

The first nacelle structures for the Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne tiltrotor are finished, and the gearboxes that will turn its accessories are on a test stand. Bell Textron reported both steps on Oct. 14, 2026, as progress on the first MV-75 test aircraft. Neither is a flight, but both are the kind of hardware a tiltrotor cannot fly without.

On a tiltrotor, the nacelle is the pod at each wingtip that holds the engine and rotates the proprotor from vertical to horizontal. Getting that structure built, and getting the drive system that hangs off it into test, is where a paper airplane starts turning into metal.

Bell laid out the milestones in an Oct. 14, 2026 release from Fort Worth, reporting “significant progress” on the MV-75 Cheyenne test aircraft build. The release names three places where that work is happening: an assembly center in the Texas Panhandle, a new drive-system lab near Dallas, and a software integration lab in Arlington.

Nacelles at Amarillo

The first MV-75 nacelle structures were completed at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center in Amarillo, Texas, per the Oct. 14 release. Bell says it then moved into wing and nacelle assembly, fitting the two together.

The company credits the pace to its design tools. “The completion of the nacelle structures reflects the successful application of digital engineering,” the release says, carrying the work “through engineering, tooling, detail part manufacture and assembly of critical structures.”

That digital-engineering claim is Bell’s own description of its process. What the release establishes as fact is the sequence: structures complete, wing-and-nacelle assembly begun.

Gearboxes in Grand Prairie

The second milestone is in the drive system. Bell says it has begun testing the first gearboxes for the MV-75 test aircraft, with gears and cases made at its Manufacturing Technology Center in Fort Worth.

These are not the main rotor transmissions. Per the release, the gearboxes are “critical to aircraft operation,” powering “electrical power generators, hydraulic pumps and cooling blowers for the engine and nacelle.” In other words, they drive the systems that keep the aircraft’s electrics, hydraulics and powerplant alive in flight.

Bell says the complete system was instrumented and assembled for test in its new MV-75 Drive System Test Lab in Grand Prairie, Texas, “which Bell broke ground on in 2023.” The release gives no test duration, hour count or pass criteria for the gearbox runs.

Software on the bench in Arlington

The third piece is the aircraft’s electronics. Bell says it is maturing the MV-75’s software and “digital backbone” in its Weapon System Integration Lab in Arlington, Texas, where flight control computers, general purpose computers, actuator drive units, electrical components and large area displays are integrated on benches and under test.

Bench testing lets engineers wring out the fly-by-wire and mission computers before any of it is trusted to an airframe. The release frames all three efforts together: the nacelles, the gearbox tests and the software work mark “significant milestones for the first MV-75 test aircraft” and move “Bell and Team Cheyenne closer to completing the build and beginning flight tests.”

From FLRAA to Cheyenne

The aircraft began as the Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft program. The Army announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that it had awarded the FLRAA contract to Bell Textron, and said at the time the program was intended to eventually replace the UH-60 Black Hawk, which had then been in service for more than four decades. Bell’s Oct. 14 release cites the Army Contracting Command–Redstone Arsenal contract number, W58RGZ-23-C-0001.

The name came later. On April 15, 2026, at the Army Aviation Association of America’s annual conference in Nashville, the Army announced “Cheyenne” as the MV-75’s popular name, honoring the Cheyenne tribes. The Army’s article describes the aircraft as a medium-sized, multi-role tiltrotor “flying twice as far and twice as fast as the current rotary aviation fleet,” and notes that the name was used before, on the AH-56 Cheyenne attack helicopter of the late 1960s, a program that did not move forward.

“Twice as far and twice as fast” is a design goal on a program that has not yet flown its first test aircraft. The hardware Bell reported in October is the groundwork for proving it.

What has not been announced

Bell’s release gives no first-flight date, no count of test aircraft beyond “the first MV-75 test aircraft,” and no cost or schedule figures. It names no individual Team Cheyenne partners and carries no executive quotes.

The verified next step is the one the company states: finish building the first test aircraft, then begin flight tests, working, Bell says, closely with the Army.