Warren Blames Trump’s Iran War for “Skyrocketing” Gas Prices — Tells Americans “Don’t Forget” the Cost of the President’s Military Decisions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is blaming President Donald Trump’s war with Iran for the sharp increase in gasoline prices facing American households, using an Election Day statement to connect the administration’s military decisions to the cost of living. The Massachusetts Democrat has repeatedly opposed the war, questioned its legal basis and pressed the administration over its economic consequences.

Warren published the following message on X on November 3:

“Don’t forget: Donald Trump’s war with Iran has sent your gas prices skyrocketing.”

The statement is brief but direct. Warren identifies Trump as responsible for the war and links the conflict to higher fuel prices. The phrase “Don’t forget” frames the message as a reminder to voters about an economic consequence she believes should remain central to their assessment of the administration.

Warren’s opposition to the Iran war began when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026. That day, she called Trump’s decision dangerous and illegal, arguing that the Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war. She called for the Senate to return immediately and vote on a War Powers Resolution.

On March 3, Warren spoke on the Senate floor, urging Congress to block the war and investigate civilian harm. She argued that the conflict had been launched without an imminent threat to the United States and demanded accountability from the administration. Her remarks expanded her criticism from the legal authority for military action to the consequences of the strikes.

Warren also raised concerns about the war’s financial effects on American households. On March 20, she wrote to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and acting Council of Economic Advisers Chair Pierre Yared, asking them to address the mounting costs of the conflict. She urged Trump to end the war to prevent further economic and geopolitical harm.

Her criticism has also focused on oil companies benefiting from the rise in energy prices. In June, Warren and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse wrote to major oil and gas companies seeking information about windfall profits and pricing decisions during the war. The senators said higher fuel costs were affecting households through gasoline, groceries, utilities and transportation.

Warren’s Senate voting record shows that she supported measures seeking to direct the removal of U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran that had not been authorized by Congress. On April 22, she voted in favor of discharging a war powers resolution, which was rejected by the Senate. She also voted in favor of a related resolution on September 24.

The economic consequences of the war have also been highlighted by the Joint Economic Committee’s Democratic minority. An October 26 report estimated that Trump’s oil and gas stock holdings had increased in value by as much as $35.8 million during 2026, bringing his total holdings in the sector to as much as $81.6 million. The report also estimated that Americans had spent an additional $101 billion on gasoline since the war began. These are committee estimates based on financial disclosures and market data, not judicial findings of wrongdoing.

The Joint Economic Committee’s report is particularly relevant to Warren’s post because it links the war to both higher household fuel expenses and increased values in the president’s energy investments. The committee’s analysis provides a documented economic framework for the broader criticism Warren is making, although her November statement itself does not reference Trump’s personal investments.

Warren’s position has remained consistent across her public statements, letters and votes: she believes the war was initiated without adequate congressional authorization and that its costs are being borne by American families. She has called for an end to the conflict and has pursued legislative and oversight efforts aimed at limiting its continuation.

The phrase “Don’t forget” also gives the post an electoral dimension. Warren is reminding voters of the relationship she sees between the administration’s foreign policy and domestic economic pressure. Her statement does not provide a new gas-price figure, but it places rising fuel costs among the consequences she believes voters should consider.

Warren’s Election Day message therefore reflects a broader campaign of opposition to Trump’s Iran policy. She is connecting the war’s legal questions, its financial effects and its potential benefits to energy companies to argue that the administration’s decisions have imposed substantial costs on the public.