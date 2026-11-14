Healthcare hiring is steady in Columbus, WI right now, especially for hands-on patient care roles. If you’re looking for stable work with solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: UW Health

UW Health Location: Columbus, WI (UW Health Beaver Dam – Columbus Clinic)

(UW Health Beaver Dam – Columbus Clinic) Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist – X-ray, doing a wide range of imaging exams for all age groups. This role comes with strong benefits, options for different schedules, tuition help, and access to UW Health’s wellness resources, while still making a local impact in a community-focused clinic.

Employer: Mission Health: Columbus Health and Rehab

Location: Columbus, WI

Type: Full-time (evening shift; other shifts also hiring)

Pay: From $20.91/hr (no experience) up to $26.01/hr (12+ years)

Extras: $1/hr PM & night differential, sign-on bonus up to $1,500 (FT) / $750 (PT)

Join a 49-bed skilled nursing facility with flexible 8 or 12-hour shifts, daily pay option, and a full benefits package for full-time staff. Great fit if you’re a Wisconsin-certified CNA who enjoys a family-style team and wants steady, hands-on work with seniors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are multiple shifts or similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.