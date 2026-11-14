Online auction for private tea at Harris House

The Columbus Historical Preservation Trust (CHPT) is holding an online auction for a private Tea Party for Six at the historic 1858 Dilue Rose Harris House Museum in Columbus, Texas. Bidding in the “Have Yourself a Tasty Little Holiday” auction is open now and ends on Sunday, November 15, at 9:00 p.m.; the winning bidder can bring five guests for an afternoon tea in one of the town’s treasured historic homes. View the auction catalog and place bids here: https://bit.ly/2026TastyHolidayCHPT.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbus Historical Preservation Trust - CHPT