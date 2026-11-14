Healthcare hiring around Columbus, NE is steady, with options for hospital work, public health, travel therapy, and CNA shifts. If you’re in healthcare and open to a change, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.

Employer: Columbus Community Hospital

Columbus Community Hospital Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

General Radiologist with IR training role in a stable, respected hospital practice. Mixed ER, inpatient, and outpatient work with modern imaging (CT, MRI, PET, 3D mammo, IR) and a 3-week rotation that includes every 3rd week off (17 weeks vacation) for serious work-life balance.

Employer: East Central District Health Department

Location: Columbus, NE (in-office only)

(in-office only) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public health role tracking communicable diseases, doing case investigations, outbreak response, and data reporting with clinics, schools, long-term care, and Nebraska DHHS. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Public Health/related field and want to protect community health from the front lines.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13–26 weeks)

Salary: $3,001 per week, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Outpatient rehab travel OT assignment with guaranteed hours and day shifts. Comes with Day One health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match when eligible, weekly pay, housing options, and support from a dedicated recruiter and clinical team.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: Columbus, NE (serving Nebraska nursing homes)

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts

Salary: $17–$23 per hour

CNA role helping nursing homes across Nebraska with flexible schedules and weekly pay. Great if you have an active Nebraska CNA license, at least 6 months LTC experience, and want paid training, recognition, and the chance to make a daily impact with seniors and adults with disabilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.