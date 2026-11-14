Columbus has a nice mix of classic retail and gaming jobs right now. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a training role that prepares you to run your own store. You’ll help with hiring, merchandising, inventory, and opening/closing, and you’ll run the store when the manager is out.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of the retail sportsbook during horseracing season. You’ll handle bets, cash, and questions from both new and seasoned sports fans in a fast-paced, guest-focused setting.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.