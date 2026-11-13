Columbus manufacturing is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and keeping production moving. If you’re good with tools, machines, or forklifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Columbus Hydraulics – A WIPRO Hydraulics Company

Columbus Hydraulics – A WIPRO Hydraulics Company Location: Columbus, NE (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, overtime as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Help improve quality on the shop floor by doing inspections, tracking issues, and supporting continuous improvement projects. This role is great if you like problem-solving, reading prints, and being part of a stable plant with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Camaco, LLC

Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep stamping presses and related equipment running by doing repairs, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. Good fit if you have 3+ years industrial maintenance experience, know hydraulics/pneumatics, and like fast-paced problem solving to cut downtime.

Employer: Katalyst Healthcares & Life Sciences

Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Support production by moving materials in and out of warehouse racks and production areas using forklifts and pallet jacks. You’ll need a HS diploma/GED and at least 6 months of forklift experience, plus comfort with basic computer/SAP work and safety gear.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.