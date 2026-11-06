🏥 Columbus, NE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Columbus, NE is steady, with options for both licensed clinicians and caring support staff. Here are several roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Contract (13 weeks) , 5x8 day shifts

, Estimated pay: ~$2,780 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend)

Work one-on-one with rehab patients, build care plans, and track progress in a structured setting. Great if you want strong weekly pay, a set daytime schedule, and full benefits through Solomon Page, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Contract (13 weeks) , 3x12 rotating shifts

, Estimated pay: ~$2,521 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend)

Join an OR team on a travel-style contract, using your Nebraska RN license in a high-skill setting. Comes with immediate medical coverage plus dental, vision, 401(k), and ESOP through Solomon Page.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: Columbus & Norfolk, NE

Type: Likely part-time / flexible (morning shifts)

Likely (morning shifts) Salary: Not listed

Perfect for early birds who want meaningful, flexible work helping clients with breakfast, morning routines, and personal care. Right at Home highlights flexible scheduling, a supportive team, and work that truly makes a difference.

Employer: Columbus Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Columbus, NE

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: From $23.00/hour, negotiable based on experience

Join a private, fee-for-service pediatric practice focused on long-term relationships with families. Great fit if you have dental admin experience, enjoy kids, and want PTO, advancement opportunities, and professional development support.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Columbus tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.