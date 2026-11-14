Looking for a new feline friend in Columbus, NC? These adoptable cats at Foothills Humane Society are hoping someone like you will bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived!)

(fee-waived!) Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Sissy is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. With her adoption fee already covered, all she needs now is a family.

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Carl is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new people.

👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Carol is a petite black kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. She’d be a great match for someone wanting a young cat to grow up with.

👉 Meet Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Glenn is a handsome brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. He’s looking for a home where he can play, nap in sunny spots, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Glenn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Rick is another adorable black kitten at the shelter, hoping for a family to call his own. He’d love toys, treats, and gentle attention.

👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Michonne is a striking black kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. She’d be a lovely companion for someone patient and kind.

👉 Meet Michonne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Daryl is a gray/blue kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’d do well in a home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Daryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Foothills Humane Society

Phone: (828) 863-4444

Sherlock is a sleek black adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny-kitten stage. He’s looking for a calm, caring home to settle into.

👉 Meet Sherlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Foothills Humane Society at (828) 863-4444 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.