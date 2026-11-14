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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Columbus, NC
Looking for a new feline friend in Columbus, NC? These adoptable cats at Foothills Humane Society are hoping someone like you will bring them home.
Sissy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived!)
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Sissy is a tiny gray beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. With her adoption fee already covered, all she needs now is a family.
👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Carl is a sleek black kitten who would love a cozy lap and some toys to chase. He’s young, curious, and ready to bond with his new people.
👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carol
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Carol is a petite black kitten who’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home. She’d be a great match for someone wanting a young cat to grow up with.
👉 Meet Carol and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glenn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Glenn is a handsome brown tabby kitten with classic stripes. He’s looking for a home where he can play, nap in sunny spots, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Glenn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Rick is another adorable black kitten at the shelter, hoping for a family to call his own. He’d love toys, treats, and gentle attention.
👉 Meet Rick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Michonne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Michonne is a striking black kitten who’s ready to leave shelter life behind. She’d be a lovely companion for someone patient and kind.
👉 Meet Michonne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Daryl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Daryl is a gray/blue kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. He’d do well in a home that can give him time, play, and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Daryl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherlock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Foothills Humane Society
- Phone: (828) 863-4444
Sherlock is a sleek black adult cat, perfect if you’d like a companion who’s past the tiny-kitten stage. He’s looking for a calm, caring home to settle into.
👉 Meet Sherlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Foothills Humane Society at (828) 863-4444 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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