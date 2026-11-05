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Columbus
Short traffic delays on Mills Street at midday
5 days ago
On November 5, Mills Street in Columbus will have brief traffic delays from 12:15 pm to about 12:30 pm as the Polk County High School Track Team parades down the street, with emergency responders on site to help direct traffic.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Columbus, NC
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