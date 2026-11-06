🚧 Columbus hydrant flushing and testing: weekly and as needed

🚧 Hydrant flushing & testing in Columbus: what to know

The Town of Columbus Public Works team regularly flushes and tests fire hydrants to keep drinking water clean and make sure hydrants work well for fires.

Hydrant flushing

Done every Wednesday on select dead-end water lines , plus as needed after water line breaks or blow-off valve maintenance .

on select , plus as needed after or . Helps move water through the system and clear out sediment that can cause cloudy or discolored water.

The Town posts which hydrants are being flushed on Facebook and Nixle .

and . If your water looks cloudy or discolored, contact Town Hall so they can check your area and send alerts to affected customers.

Hydrant testing

Happens throughout the year to check water pressure and flow for fire protection.

to check water pressure and flow for fire protection. Notices are shared on Facebook .

. Please do not park in front of or near hydrants during testing so crews have room to work safely.

Page last updated: 11/4/26.