Columbus is busy on the mining side right now—especially for engineers who like a mix of design work and time underground. These roles are all with the same operation and offer real influence on how the mine runs day to day.

Employer: MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client)

MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client) Location: Columbus, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical role on the Mine Technical team, shaping mine design and ground control standards. You’ll run 2D/3D rock engineering models, set ground support direction, mentor junior engineers, and step in for the supervisor when needed.

Employer: MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client)

MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client) Location: Columbus, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the near-term underground mine plan, from 3‑month to 1‑year designs. Mix of office and field work: you’ll design development and stopes, support weekly planning, and spend regular time underground checking that plans match what’s being built.

Employer: MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client)

MRC Recruiting (underground hard rock mine client) Location: Columbus, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ground control role, ideal for early-career engineers. You’ll be underground often doing audits, QA/QC on ground support and shotcrete, installing monitoring gear, and helping with modeling and rock engineering projects.

If you’re into underground mining and want real responsibility, this is a strong batch of roles to explore. Click through the links, skim the full details, and throw in an application if it feels like a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.