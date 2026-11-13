Columbus healthcare is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home‑visit teams are all hiring. If you’re in medical or mental health care, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Columbus, MS

Type: Other (hospital clinical role)

Other (hospital clinical role) Salary: Not listed

Age‑specific inpatient care, sterile product prep, and clinical consults in a hospital setting. Great fit if you have a B.S. or Pharm.D., hospital pharmacy experience, and can get or hold a Mississippi pharmacist license.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Columbus, MS

Type: Other

Other Salary: Not listed

Support the psych unit with patient charts, clerical work, and basic patient care under nursing supervision. Good for someone with customer service or health office experience and BLS within 14 days of hire.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of ) Location: Lowndes County / Columbus, MS (home visits + possible telehealth)

Type: Per diem / flexible

Per diem / flexible Compensation: Potential $2,400–$10,000/month, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

Do 1‑hour in‑home or virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Great if you want flexible work, have active NP/CNS license, ANCC/AANP certification, CPR, and are comfortable working independently with EHRs.

Employer: WorkCare, Inc.

Location: Columbus, MS (paper mill facility)

Type: Part-time , Mon–Thu, 7:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week)

, Mon–Thu, Pay: $28–$30/hour

Benefits: Pro‑rated PTO and 401(k)

On‑site occupational health LPN role: first aid, triage, drug screens, fit testing, and wellness support in an industrial setting. Ideal if you want steady daytime hours, hold a Mississippi LPN license, BLS/CPR, and have 3–5 years of nursing experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.