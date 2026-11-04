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🏥 Columbus, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Columbus healthcare is hiring across the board right now, from hands-on home care to high-acuity flight nursing. If you’re in medicine or looking to break in, there’s something here at different skill and experience levels.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Elite Physical Therapy Mississippi (part of Upstream Rehabilitation)
- Location: Columbus, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Outpatient ortho role with flexible weekday schedule, PTO and paid holidays, student loan repayment opportunities, and bonus potential. They offer new grad mentorship, in-house orthopedic & sports residencies, strong clinical education, and even a path to clinic ownership/partnership.
Part Time Flight Nurse
- Employer: PHI Air Medical / PHI Health
- Location: Columbus, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay with shift bonuses and incentives (exact amount not listed)
Critical care flight clinician role providing emergency transport by air. Comes with competitive pay, shift bonuses, annual safety and employee bonuses, and a continuing education allowance, plus the chance to work with a leading national air ambulance provider.
Caregiver – In-Home Support
- Employer: Personal Care Services MidSouth, LLC
- Location: Columbus, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home care and companionship, helping clients with daily tasks, mobility, and light housekeeping. Offers paid orientation and training, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k), multiple insurance options, daily pay access, and a referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Columbus tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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