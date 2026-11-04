🏭 Columbus, MS Manufacturing Jobs with Several Openings

Columbus is buzzing with advanced manufacturing, from engines to helicopters to defense parts. If you like hands-on work with high-tech gear, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Airbus Helicopters, Inc.

Airbus Helicopters, Inc. Location: Columbus, MS (on-site, ~90%)

(on-site, ~90%) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Work on final assembly, testing, and troubleshooting of Airbus helicopters, including UH-72A Lakota and H-125 aircraft. This senior role handles detailed assembly, system checks, and FAA-compliant repairs, with strong benefits, paid time off, and development programs through Airbus’ global training network.

Employer: Nickerson Talent Solutions (recruiting for an aerospace/defense manufacturer)

(recruiting for an aerospace/defense manufacturer) Location: Columbus, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead process development for advanced aerospace and defense products like missile canisters and launchers. Ideal if you have 7–12 years in manufacturing engineering, are comfortable with machining, welding, and fabrication, and enjoy Lean/Kaizen, BOMs, and new product introduction.

Employer: PACCAR Engine Company

Location: Columbus, MS 39701

Type: Likely full-time, salaried

Likely Salary: Not listed (role includes strong benefits and relocation assistance)

Support quality inspection for PACCAR’s MX truck engines using Coordinate Measuring Machines and other precision tools. Good fit if you have CMM or machining experience, know GD&T and metrology, and want solid benefits like 401(k) match, pension, tuition help, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.