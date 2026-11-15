Forest Lake has some very special kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All three are with St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue and have already come a long way from their rough starts.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue

Phone: (612) 387-4869

Talitha came into rescue as a tiny, very underweight stray, but she has fought hard and grown into a happy, healthy, thriving little girl. Her name means “little girl” and is tied to the phrase “Little girl, arise” — a perfect fit for this brave survivor.

She’s now friendly, social, and playful, and she enjoys other cats. She is fully vetted and ready to leave her tough beginnings behind and move into a forever home that will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Talitha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue

Phone: (612) 387-4869

Kisses is part of a bonded brother–sister pair called Hugs & Kisses. She’s described as a beautiful, friendly, social, playful little purr machine. She and her brother were found as strays, but now they’re safe and ready for their “happily-ever-after.”

Kisses has a sweet, loving personality and enjoys toys, attention, and lots of affection. The rescue highlights their fabulous personalities and how much joy they bring.

👉 Meet Kisses and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue

Phone: (612) 387-4869

Hugs is the handsome brother in the Hugs & Kisses duo. Like his sister, he was found as a stray but is now safe and ready for a forever home. He’s described as friendly, social, and playful, with a personality that will bring smiles, laughter, and love to his new family.

He’s another purr machine who believes life is better with toys, attention, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Forest Lake, MN and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider Talitha, Hugs, or Kisses. Call St. Francis of Assisi Animal Rescue at (612) 387-4869 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.