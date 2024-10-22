Open in App
    Columbus LedgerEnquirer

    The spooky tradition continues. On the hunt for ghosts at the Springer Opera House.

    By Sundi Rose,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZSeq3_0wGnGb6F00

    Every Columbusite knows the local lore of the 158-year-old Springer Opera House, and this time of the year is a particularly exciting time.

    The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer has a long history with the Springer’s supernatural reputation, and it’s become a Halloween tradition for us to visit the historic landmark looking for ghosts.

    The tour, hosted by Rebecca Gossett and led by Carter Eldridge begins at the First Avenue entrance, where the price of a ticket gets you a signature cocktail on top of Columbus lore.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llh9o_0wGnGb6F00

    We began in the hall, which is lined with portraits of people who have loved and appreciated the Springer over its 158-year history. The portraits range in notoriety from Oscar Wilde to Burt Reynolds, but the Springer is known for more than just theater. There is drama of the supernatural kind.

    A Halloween tradition

    Tim Chitwood, longtime Ledger-Enquirer reporter, was among the first intrepid ghost hunters/reporters to brave the haunted hall. He spent the night with then-director, Paul Pierce, his wife Dona, and a trusty Ouija Board in 1990.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHEa1_0wGnGb6F00

    According to our guide Carter Eldridge, the Ouija Board gave way to a seance in which a message from beyond was received by the three. Aside from a few “yes” answers to the question, the board spelled out “go” which Pierce and Chitwood interpreted to mean “the show must go on.”

    This night began the legendary partnership between the Springer and the Ledger-Enquirer and the quest to hunt the many Springer ghosts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKwRa_0wGnGb6F00

    The ghost of the little girl button-counter

    In its early days, Joseph Springer ran the theater and a grocery store, to which patrons could ride up on their horses to collect groceries. One fateful day, a little girl ran out to pet one of the horses and suffered a severe blow to the head by the animal. They could not get her to the hospital in time and she died on the tile floor in the lobby.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5XUh_0wGnGb6F00

    Many visitors to the Springer say they’ve heard laughter and the sound of running feet, and claim to have seen a ghostly figure of a small girl, counting buttons in the costume shop.

    The Springer’s most famous ghost

    The Springer has been home to many names in American history, and some of them may have found their eternal, ghostly home, wandering the hallowed boards forever.

    It’s widely known that John Wilkes Booth’s brother, Edwin, was a regular player at the Springer. His performance in Hamlet was widely acclaimed and is attributed to rehabilitating his career after the actions of his brother.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM4II_0wGnGb6F00

    He loved the theater so much, that some say Booth’s ghost still haunts the opera house.

    His spirit is described as playful, particularly with female cast members, crew, and guests. It’s said to frequent the prop room. Other accounts suggest that Booth cursed the Springer upon his death and he is the cause of most of the scary antics that happen there.

    According to local lore, his ghost will remain there until Hamlet is performed there again.

    The menagerie of Springer ghosts

    There are more chilling occurrences than can be listed, but these are some Eldridge mentioned on the tour:

    • Sounds of flapping wings in “Pigeon Alley”

    • A disembodied hand in the elevator

    • Apparitions of a man in a top hat wandering the floors

    • Images of people standing and sitting on the balcony when no one is meant to be there

    • Doors slamming without cause

    Although my investigation didn’t produce any ghost sightings or unexplained phenomena, the history lesson was worth the price of the ticket as well as this photo with the infamous ghost light.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbi6v_0wGnGb6F00

    Who knows? Maybe the Springer ghost will make an appearance during your tour .

