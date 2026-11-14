\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0OwVvE_1H5pRWyb00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwVvE_1H5pRWyb00" width="1140" height="760" >\u003cfigcaption>The St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings pose with the school’s fifth straight GIAA flag football state championship banner after defeating Bulloch Academy 7-6 on Cavalier Field at Mount De Sales Academy in Macon on Nov. 14, 2026. Courtesy of the GIAA \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>