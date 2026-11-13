The Columbus Consolidated Government hosted a ceremony Friday to mark the renaming of the Boxwood Recreation Center as the Jerry “Pops” Barnes Recreation Center, in honor of Barnes for his public service to Columbus, including his time representing District 1 on the Columbus Council. 11/13/2026 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Boxwood Recreation Center at 1110 Enoch Dr. is now the Jerry “Pops” Barnes Community Center.

Columbus political leaders and community members gathered Friday to celebrate the center’s official renaming in honor of late Columbus Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes, who died at age 80 in April 2024.

Columbus resident W. Greg Herring submitted the honorary designation application to the city clerk’s office, and the city council unanimously approved the resolution during its Oct. 13 meeting.

Barnes represented District 1, where the recreation center is located, for 17 years on city council. He served in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring as Master Sergeant, and restarted a local Veterans Day parade.

The former councilor spearheaded hiring more police, opening a new police precinct and improving parks and recreation centers, including the one now named after him.

“If Dad were here today, he would be humbled by this honor, but more than anything, he would be thankful,” his daughter, Columbus Councilor Simi Barnes of District 1, said during the renaming ceremony. “He considered it a privilege to serve and was thankful for every opportunity to make someone’s life a little bit better.”