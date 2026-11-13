The main entrance to the Columbus Airport is pictured July 29, 2025. Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights departing Friday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., the FAA has no estimate of when they are going to release the ground stop and allow planes to depart, Columbus Airport director Amber Clark told the Ledger-Enquirer. Clark said the FAA told the airport there are “rolling outages with frequencies” disrupting air traffic communications.

“For safety precautions, they’re grounding all flights,” Clark said.

The airport is contacting passengers through social media about flight delays, Clark said. Flight delays in the next few days depend on how long the ground stop lasts.

“If you delay one (flight), it delays all of them,” Clark said. “It’s a ripple effect. We just don’t know how long the ripple is going to be until we know how long the delay is going to be.”

She said flight cancellations today and tomorrow are possible.

The last time the FAA issued a ground stop was in January 2023 due to a system outage. The 2023 ground stop was the first since Sept. 11, 2001.

Clark said flights in the Columbus airspace during the ground stop are expected to continue to their original destinations, including flights coming into Columbus, unless a flight experiences an issue prompting a diversion to the nearest airport.