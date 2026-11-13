Stock photo image of a basketball hoop, net and backboard in a gym. Caleb Oquendo/Pexels.com

The wait is over. High school basketball season in the Columbus area has begun.

Many talented teams in the Chattahoochee Valley are considered to be contenders to compete for a state championship.

Here are the Ledger-Enquirer’s rankings of the top 10 local girls and boys teams.

L-E’s Top 10 Girls Basketball Teams

Hardaway High School girls basketball head coach Kelly Ellison addressed the media during the tip-off luncheon at the Columbus Civic Center on Nov. 4, 2026. She is joined by Hardaway players Rhianna Boynton, left, and Jayla “Jay Bug” Todd. Richard Holdridge/richard.holdridge@ledger-enquirer.com

No. 1 Hardaway (23-9 last season, lost to Murray County 51-48 in the GHSA Class 2A state championship game): The Hawks have been to four straight GHSA Final Fours and three straight state championship games. Hardaway won its first basketball state title n 2024.

The Hawks have a lot of returning starters providing depth and championship experience, but they lost to injury one of the area’s best players, senior forward Rhianna Boynton, who was the tournament MVP as a sophomore. Hardaway was moved up in classification to 4A and is in a new region with some of the top teams in the state, like Monroe and Cairo.

Hardaway is led by sophomore forward Amerrica Crowley, who averaged 10.8 points per game last season and junior forward Marlana White, who averaged 10.3 points per game last season.

Leading the way as the point guard is senior Jayla Todd, who is going to facilitate the offense this season. Freshman guard Lelani Smith scored 17 points in her season debut. Hardaway’s head coach is Kelly Ellison.

No. 2 Central (17-12 last season, lost to Auburn in the AHSAA Class 7A quarterfinals): The Red Devils are looking to continue their success on the court with a talented group of players but lost to graduation one of the best girls basketball players to come out of the area as Jabria Lindsey is now at Central Florida.

Some of the returning Red Devils are senior guard Kandria Mebuge, who averaged 12.2 points per game, and freshman guard Taylor Givens-Williams, who averaged 9.6 points per game. Central’s head coach Rodgetta Williams.

No. 3 Russell County (23-5 last season, lost to McGill-Toolen in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs): The Warriors have been improving, and they now have a team that looks like they can complete for a state championship.

Russell County has one of the best players in the area in senior McKenzie Word, who last season averaged 18.2 points per game. The Warriors moved down in classification to 5A Area 4, where they play Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore and Benjamin Russell. Russell County’s head coach is Rickey Jones.

No. 4 Carver (15-12 last season, lost to Hardaway in the GHSA Class 2A second round of the state playoffs): The Tigers have shown year-in and year-out they have tremendous depth. Last season, players like senior forward Armani West and senior Janayla Russ consistently performed.

Head coach Anson Hundley guided Carver to state titles in 2019 and 2021. Carver has moved up in classification to 3A but still seems ready to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Hundley’s coaching style of “living and dying by the press” has won a lot of games. His teams are tough and physical, so opponents must expect a battle when they play the Tigers.

No. 5 Harris County (23-6 last season, lost to Northview in the GHSA Class 4A first round of the state playoffs): The Tigers lost leading scorer Allana Coulter to graduation, but they have sophomore guard Gesiyah Willis returning after averaging 9.3 points per game.

Harris County has moved up in classification to 5A in a region with opponents such as LaGrange, Whitewater and Central-Carrolton, but head coach Stephanie Ramsey-Dunn prepares the Tigers to complete for region titles.

No. 6 Pacelli (15-9 last season, lost to Stratford Academy in the GIAA Class 4A semifinals): The Vikings look primed to complete for a state championship this season. Led by head coach Bryant Thomas, they return senior guard Grace Smith, who was injured all year last season.

Their leading scorer, junior forward Jayla Kendrick, returns after averaging 11.3 points per game. Senior guard Kimora Jones averaged 10.9 points per game last season.

No. 7 Northside (12-16 last season, lost to Marist in the GHSA Class 4A first round of the state playoffs): Last year’s Patriots produced an upset win in the region tournament to make the playoffs.

Now, they move up in classification to 6A. Returning players include junior forward Jelayna Stewart, who averaged 13.5 points per game last season, and junior guard Aiyana Conyers, who averaged 7.8 points per game last season.

No. 8 Glenwood (16-16 last season, lost to Midfield in the AHSAA Class 3A first round of the state playoffs): The Gators have key players returning to a lineup expected to contend in the playoffs. Head coach Dusty Perdue guided Glenwood to AISA state championships in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

This is Glenwood’s third year in AHSAA, where they play in Class 2A Private.

Returning to lead the team at point guard is senior Halle Palmore, who averaged 13.7 points per game last season. Senior forward Lilly Moody is back as well and is expected to average a double-double during the season.

The Gators now play in a new area. They will face familiar opponents, such as Lee-Scott Academy, but also Houston Academy and Montgomery Catholic.

No. 9 Columbus (8-18 last season, missed the state playoffs): The Blue Devils are set to improve this season with most of their scoring returning from last season.

Their leading scorer, senior guard Harmony Franklin, is back and is expected to bring instant energy again. She averaged 15.2 points per game last season. One of her flag football teammates, junior forward Mya Wiggins, also has experience.

Columbus has not made the state playoffs since 2017, when the Blue Devils won the GHSA Class 4A title.

No. 10Brookstone (10-12 last season, lost to Loganville Christian Academy in the GIAA Class 4A first round of the state playoffs). The Cougars lost a lot of seniors from last year’s team, but they do return senior guard Julie Anne Pyle, who averaged 12.3 points per game last season. Sophomore forward Charlotte DeMars is expected to be a key contributor as a post player and rim protector. Their head coach is Taylor Britt.

L-E’s Top 10 Boys Basketball Teams

Central High School boys basketball head coach Steve Rogers speaks to the media during the tip-off luncheon at the Columbus Civic Center on Nov. 4, 2026. Players joining him are Brayden Daniel, left, Braylen Alexander. Richard Holdridge/richard.holdridge@ledger-enquirer.com

No. 1 Central (12-12 last season, lost to Enterprise in the AHSAA Class 7A first round of the state playoffs): A lot of hype and expectations surround the Red Devils with the addition of a four-star prospect, sophomore forward Braylen Alexander. And he already has made a postive impact. He scored 46 points in his Central debut Nov. 5, when the Red Devils won 103-101 at Carver-Montgomery.

Sophomore point guard Brayden Daniels is a returning starter. The Red Devils are a young team, but they have a talent that’s ready to compete for a state championship.

No. 2 Carver (24-4 last season, lost to Therrell in the GHSA Class 2A second round of the state playoffs): The Tigers had championship expectations last year. Their most dominating player, Tobias Tolbert, is now at Kennesaw State.

Junior shooting guard TJ Woodson is starting to become one of the most dynamic players in the area. He is a Sandy’s Spiel preseason Class 3A second-team all-state selection.

No. 3 Russell County (22-8 last season, lost to Saraland in the AHSAA Class 6A second round of the state playoffs): The Warriors lost a lot of seniors from last year’s team, such as Antonio Lockhardt, Kingston Henry and Jeron Mckenzie.

With all that experience gone, head coach Ronnie Battle still has a team that can complete and return to the playoffs. Some key players this season include senior forward Jarquez Williams and senior guard Kaden King.

No. 4 Spencer (20-7 last season, lost to Hart County in GHSA Class 2A first round of the state playoffs): The Greenwave have had a reputation the last couple years of being a consistent program that not only won a state championship in 2022 but has recently had a former player reach the NBA: Jaylin Sellers of the Chicago Bulls.

This season, Spencer will look to Jamarion Griffin for scoring. He averaged 12.2 points last season. Junior forward Jakavian Key will be a post player with an integral role on offense and defense. Javien Gaither will contribute after averaging 8.6 points per game last season. Spencer’s head coach is Quantavias Allen.

No. 5 Chattahoochee County (28-2 last season, lost to eventual state champion Clinch County in the GHSA Class 1A Division II semifinals): The Panthers had a historic season for their program last year, so folks in Cusseta have been buzzing about their high-flying basketball.

ChattCo must replace two-time region player of the year Curtis “Champ” Simpson Jr, who is now at Southeast Missouri State. But the Panthers will have A’Nyzhon “Bam” Purnell, who is a Sandy’s Spiel preseason Class 1A first-state all-state selection. Purnell averaged 15.5 points per game last season. ChattCo’s head coach is Sean Glenn.

No. 6 Pacelli (19-8 last season, defeated Athens Christian in the GIAA Class 4A state title game): The three-time defending state champions have big shoes to fill. Losing Mikehi Williams, Matthew Melvin and Michael Rowe left a void in the program after they combined to average 50.6 points per game.

The Vikings do have returning starters Omari Smith and Arthur Jordan. Can they win a fourth straight state title? They still have a pedigree of tremendous success. We’ll see whether they can sustain it.

No. 7 Kendrick (15-12 last season, lost to Franklin County in the GHSA Class 2A first round of the state playoffs): The Cherokees have made the state playoffs the past two seasons, and now they have one of the best players in the area.

Senior forward Noah Harris, who averaged 14.3 points per game last year, will be Kendrick’s go-to guy.

No. 8 Calvary Christian (18-11 last season, lost to Fulton Science Academy in the GIAA Class 4A first round of the state playoffs): The Knights will be expected to improve with the return of sophomore forward Cam Shakespeare, who is averaging 18 points per game this season.

They lost size and their rim protectors when Dylan Hosten and Liam Hocutt graduated, but the guard play has been their strength with Keyshawn Hall and Tyler Freeman, who once scored 50 points in a game. Calvary’s head coach is Johnathan Gordon.

No. 9 Shaw (15-14 last season, lost to Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A first round of the state playoffs): The Raiders lost key players from last season’s team, such as Alenzo Talley and Brendan Houston Baldwin, but players like Tristan Snead and Brycen Denson will contribute.

In his second season as Shaw’s head coach, Christopher “Ol School” Horton played for Shaw and Columbus State.

No. 10 Brookstone (12-15 last season, lost to Tallulah Falls in the GIAA Class 4A first round of the state playoffs): The Cougars have scoring by senior guard Reid Adams and post play by junior forward Charlie Peak. They are looking to continue to compete in the GIAA and battle with crosstown rivals Calvary and Pacelli.

They have developed talent at not only Brookstone Middle School but St. Luke as well. LJ Billingsley is in his second year as Brookstone’s head coach. After dealing with injuries the past couple of seasons. Adams and Peak are healthy and are a pretty good one-two combo.