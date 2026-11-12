MCSD plans to combine 2 school campuses and issue $56 million in debt to finance project

The Muscogee County School District Board plans to combine the campuses of Double Churches Elementary School and Double Churches Middle School. This drawing is part of the plan the administration presented to the board during its work session Nov. 9, 2026. Screenshot from Muscogee County School District YouTube channel

The Muscogee County School District is seeking funding for a $56.85 million project that would combine the campuses of Double Churches Elementary School and Double Churches Middle School.

Columbus voters approved in a 2024 referendum to extend the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) for five years or until $290 million is collected. The vote also authorized MCSD to finance up to $90 million in debt to meet project obligations. Upgrades to Double Churches Elementary School were among the projects listed in the referendum.

“We identified Double Churches Elementary School as being the school in the district with the highest need that needed to be replaced,” MCSD chief operating officer Travis Anderson told the MCSD Board of Education during its work session Monday.

After the referendum passed, architects assessed the elementary school property in November 2024 and suggested combining its campus with the adjacent Double Churches Middle School, Anderson said. The district had been planning to upgrade the middle school’s athletic field and gymnasium, so the combined project will benefit both schools at the same time.

During the Muscogee County School District Board’s work session Nov. 9, 2026, MCSD chief operating officer Travis Anderson presents the administration’s plan to combine the campuses of Double Churches Elementary School and Double Churches Middle School. Screenshot from Muscogee County School District YouTube channel

The estimated maximum cost of the Double Churches Campus Replacement and Upgrade Project is $56.85 million. To finance the project and other upgrades outlined in the 2024 ESPLOST, MCSD is considering issuing up to $56.61 million in debt.

“Without these funds, many of the projects would have to be delayed,” MCSD chief financial officer Janice Bloodworth said during the work session.

Why MCSD might issue debt

Since the 2024 ESPLOST went into effect 21 months ago, MCSD has collected about $4.2 million per month, totalling about $90 million, and gained $2.4 million from investment earnings, bringing the district’s total earnings from this 1% sales tax to $92.4 million, Bloodworth said.

As of Oct. 31, the school district has spent about $34 million of those funds and has budgeted an additional $24 million for projects, Bloodworth said. That leaves about $33 million available to allocate, but more money is needed to complete the Double Churches project without prolonged delays.

The Double Churches construction was originally budgeted to be about $30 million, but estimated costs increased when architects suggested combining the schools, Anderson said.

According to Bloodworth, $56.61 million is the maximum amount of debt the district is able to raise at this stage based on the 2024 ESPLOST referendum. Bloodworth said MCSD will decide an exact amount of debt it plans to issue in the next month.

The board will vote on debt financing options in December, MCSD director of communications Kimberly Wright told the Ledger-Enquirer. MCSD has financed debt to complete projects with past ESPLOSTs, Wright said.

During its work session Nov. 9, 2026, the Muscogee County School District Board discussed issuing up to $56.61 million in debt to finance projects, including combining the campuses of Double Churches Elementary School and Double Churches Middle School. Screenshot from Muscogee County School District YouTube channel

“This financing would provide us the liquidity needed to meet construction obligations as they come due,” Bloodworth said.

The financing plan would help the district avoid incurring inflated construction costs, Bloodworth said. The money raised from issuing debt would also help keep the Double Churches construction and other MCSD projects going at the same time.

“It’s important for us to be reminded that we must do what we said we were going to do when we went out for the referendum and the citizens voted to support the ESPLOST,” board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green (District 1) said during the work session.

MCSD to combine Double Churches elementary and middle school campuses

The Double Churches Campus Replacement and Upgrade Project includes building a new two-story elementary school and gym, Anderson said. The elementary school will be located on the site of the middle school’s old gym and athletics field.

Double Churches Middle School will receive minor upgrades, Anderson said, and a new gym and athletics field will be built. The schools will share a new K-8 media center and cafeteria on the conjoined campus, with both spaces divided for separate elementary and middle school use.

“It’s a much larger project than initially established,” Anderson said. “However, it satisfies the needs of Double Churches Elementary School and the challenges with Double Churches Middle School.”

The Muscogee County School District plans to combine the campuses of Double Churches Elementary School and Double Churches Middle School. Screenshot from Muscogee County School District YouTube channel

The project will have two phases, MCSD director of construction Jeff Battles said during the work session. Construction for the new elementary school is estimated to cost $35.8 million, the middle school renovation is estimated to cost $1.8 million, and the middle school’s new gym and athletics field is estimated to cost $6 million.

Another $13.25 million of the project’s overall $56.85 million budget is allocated for construction fees, contingency, testing, furniture, fixtures and equipment, Battles said.

The first phase of construction, which is budgeted for about $31 million, covers site work, laying the foundation of the new elementary school, steel costs and masonry. Construction will begin late February or early March, Wright told the L-E.

During its Nov. 16 meeting, starting at 6 p.m., the board is scheduled to vote on approving the construction project budget for phase one.

“That gets us all the way through getting the new elementary school up and dried in with a roof on it,” Battles said. “With (phase 2), we’ll come back with all the trades that make it pretty on the inside and usable for children.”