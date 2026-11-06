Shaw beats Monroe to secure Georgia high school football state playoff berth

Shaw’s Vernon Gamble runs the ball on a first-and-10 play on the 44-yard line down to the 34 in the first quarter against Monroe at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 5, 2026. Darrell Roaden/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

The Shaw Raiders (5-5, 3-5) are back in the Georgia High School Association football state playoffs for the first time since 2024. They defeated Monroe 12-8 (2-8, 2-5) Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.

Monroe got on the scoreboard first on a 77-yard run by sophomore running back Carter Hudson, and they converted on the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

Shaw responded when sophomore quarterback Daylen Peterson scored on a quarterback keeper, but the Raiders failed on their two-point try. After the first quarter, Monroe led Shaw 8-6.

Shaw quarterback Daylen Peterson runs on a keeper for a touchdown in the first quarter against Monroe at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 5, 2026. Darrell Roaden/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

In the second quarter, Monroe was driving down the field and was stopped by the Shaw defense at the 8-yard line. Shaw moved the ball to the other side of the field when the Raiders converted on a third-and-18 as Peterson connected with junior wide receiver Marquell Charleston for a 35-yard gain that put the Raiders at first-and-goal. But failed to score as Monroe’s defense made a goal-line stop.

Shaw’s Marquell Charleston makes a catch-and-run with Monroe’s Jeremy Mobley defending in the second quarter at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 5, 2026. Darrell Roaden/Special to the Ledger Enquirer

Monroe flipped the field and moved the ball to the 50-yard line but was forced to punt. The Raiders were pinned deep after the punt landed on their 1-yard line. Shaw drove the ball away from the goal line but didn’t score as the half expired.

Shaw had the ball to start the second half. Peterson threw an interception to junior linebacker Amicah Sanders. Monroe could not get anything going offensively as the defensive plays by junior defensive end Otis Stephens and junior linebacker Chris Logan made big stops to help Shaw get the ball back.

Shaw’s Kayden Rojas goes out of bounds after a catch against Monroe at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 5, 2026. Darrell Roaden/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

On the next Shaw possession, Peterson threw a screen pass to Charleston for a 59-yard touchdown to give the Raiders their first lead of the game. They missed the two-point try and led 12-8 with 7:11 left in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Shaw’s defense continued to get stops as Monroe could not move the football, and the Raiders ran out the clock. With 5:11 to go in the game, Shaw faced a third-and-10, and Peterson scrambled for 13 yards to move the chains and eventually secure the victory.

“You just got to focus each play at a time,” Shaw head football coach Johnny Garner told the Ledger-Enquirer. “You can’t look ahead. You can’t look back. Every play is a new snap, and win as many as you can, and normally you end up with a win.”

Shaw High School head football coach Johnny Garner greets Xavier Allender as he comes off the field during the game against Monroe at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 5, 2026 Darrell Roaden/Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Stephens was solid on defense, and he also had big carries in the backfield to help Shaw eat up clock and keep the Monroe offense on the sideline.

“I just got to help the team anyway I can,” Stephens told the L-E, “By playing both sides, you got to be conditioned. You just got to be ready.”

Shaw will have to wait to see where the GHSA’s final postseason rankings will place them in the playoffs. They entered the game ranked No. 32, according to the most updated post season rankings, and the top 32 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs.