After mayor died, Smiths Station explains how the vacancy will be filled

This is the logo for the City of Smiths Station. City of Smiths Station Facebook page

The City of Smiths Station has announced the process it will follow to determine its next mayor.

Mayor Richard Cooley died Oct. 24 at Columbus Hospice House. He was elected in August 2025. According to Alabama law, the city council fills the vacancy by electing a successor to serve the remainder of the four-year term, which runs through November 2029.

The council may elect a successor among its five members or any other Smiths Station resident. Mayor Pro Tem Victoria Greene has been filling in during the interim, according to the city’s Facebook page.

During its Nov. 10 meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in city hall, the council is scheduled to elect a new mayor. If a council member is elected mayor, the council will fill that vacancy at a subsequent meeting. Alabama Code 11-44G-1 explains that process:

Within the first 60 days, the city council may elect a replacement member at a regular or subsequent meeting to serve the remainder of the term.

If the council leaves the seat vacant, council members and the mayor have another 30 days to submit nominations to the Alabama governor for appointment.

If the governor fails to appoint someone within 90 days of the vacancy, the county’s probate court judge is required to call a special election.

Smiths Station followed a similar process after Mayor Bubba Copeland died by suicide in 2023. Cooley was in his fourth term on the council when the council unanimously appointed him interim mayor.