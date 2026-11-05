Columbus State hosts groundbreaking ceremony for $22.2 million technology center

The Jack and JoRhee Pezold Center for Emergent Technology, depicted in this artist’s rendering, is scheduled to open on Columbus State University’s main campus in fall 2028. Provided by Columbus State University
Local education leaders and Columbus State University donors broke ground ceremonially Wednesday inside the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center for the Jack and JoRhee
Pezold Center for Emergent Technology which CSU announced last month.
The $22.2 million center will house CSU’s new Institute for Emergent Technology, its robotics engineering program and its Coca-Cola Space Science Center, which the university will move from its downtown location.
“This facility will provide expanded, state-of-the-art instructional spaces and laboratories, allow our Space Science Center to relocate and expand and serve as a regional hub for robotics education, testing and innovation,” CSU president Stuart Rayfield said in a speech during the ceremony. “It will fulfill the region’s growing demand for a technically skilled workforce.”
Construction for the
36,000-square-foot center on the CSU main campus is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, according to the university news release. CSU expects the center to open in fall 2028.
But the groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2026 to acknowledge the part Sonny Perdue, the University System of Georgia chancellor and former Georgia governor, played in approving the project before he retires this year, Rayfield said.
The rain moved the groundbreaking ceremony indoors, so CSU marked the occasion by digging shovels into a pit of white, blue and red sand. They celebrated the moment with a video of a rocket liftoff behind the pit of sand.
The building will be on East Lindsay Drive and parallel to Interstate 185. According to CSU chief of staff John Lester, the center will incorporate one existing building on its site, the former CSU police office.
CSU’s ROTC program building will be torn down to make room for the new building, Lester said. ROTC moved all of its operations into Stanley Hall, and CSU police moved to Shannon Hall.
Funding for the center came from
$12.2 million in state funds, $4 million in federal grants, $2 million in Muscogee County School District special purpose local option sales tax funds and $4 million from the Pezold family, according to the news release.
This is the first large CSU capital project partially funded by the state since 1999, Rayfield said.
“This building came to be because we had investments from the federal level, the state level, the local level, and we had private investment,” Rayfield said.
New CSU technology center partners with MCSD
In addition to offering CSU students new academic opportunities, the Pezold Center will also support youth STEM programming for MCSD K-12 students. During the ceremony, MCSD superintendent David Lewis said the district is investing $2 million to purchase equipment for the new center.
“This center is more than bricks and mortar,” Lewis said. “It is about creating environments where students can explore their interests, develop their talents and prepare for opportunities that they can’t even envision today.”
Lewis said the center will also support the district’s 70 robotics teams.
Perdue, the USG chancellor since 2022, said in a speech during the ceremony that public-private investments, such as the new Pezold Center, are what create and keep jobs in Georgia.
“This facility is not just going to serve the students and researchers here right at Columbus State,” Perdue said. “It really serves the larger community.”
Thirty years ago, CSU opened the
Coca-Cola Space Science Center downtown. Since its opening, CSU astrophysics professor and space science center director Shawn Cruzen said in his speech during the ceremony, he has seen several students become more interested in astrophysics, including 2014 CSU graduate John Hood, who is now a University of Chicago postdoctoral fellow in astronomy and AI. Sonny Perdue, the University System of Georgia chancellor and former Georgia governor, speaks at Columbus State University’s Pezold Center for Emergent Technology groundbreaking Nov. 4, 2026. Columbus State University’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center will move from its downtown location to the new Pezold Center for Emergent Technology on main campus. Columbus State University celebrates groundbreaking for the Pezold Center for Emergent Technology Nov. 4, 2026. Columbus State University’s Pezold Center for Emergent Technology will be on East Lindsay Drive and parallel to Interstate 185.