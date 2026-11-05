Columbus State hosts groundbreaking ceremony for $22.2 million technology center

The Jack and JoRhee Pezold Center for Emergent Technology, depicted in this artist’s rendering, is scheduled to open on Columbus State University’s main campus in fall 2028. Provided by Columbus State University

Local education leaders and Columbus State University donors broke ground ceremonially Wednesday inside the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center for the Jack and JoRhee Pezold Center for Emergent Technology which CSU announced last month.

The $22.2 million center will house CSU’s new Institute for Emergent Technology, its robotics engineering program and its Coca-Cola Space Science Center, which the university will move from its downtown location.

“This facility will provide expanded, state-of-the-art instructional spaces and laboratories, allow our Space Science Center to relocate and expand and serve as a regional hub for robotics education, testing and innovation,” CSU president Stuart Rayfield said in a speech during the ceremony. “It will fulfill the region’s growing demand for a technically skilled workforce.”