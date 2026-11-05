Hey, Columbus: Holiday Help is back again. Here's how to make or fulfill someone's wish

The Ledger-Enquirer’s annual Holiday Help program has returned for another year. We are continuing our partnership with the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to connect folks in need with folks willing and able to help them make their Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa season more joyful. Mark Rice/mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

The Ledger-Enquirer’s annual Holiday Help program has returned for another year.

We are continuing our partnership with the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to connect folks in need with folks willing and able to help them make their Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa season more joyful.

As in previous years, we welcome anyone in the Columbus area to write us a letter describing the assistance they hope to receive, such as paying a utility bill or buying groceries or giving gifts.

Please be specific. For example, if you ask for clothes, please note the sizes. And please know: The L-E and CVL cannot verify the authenticity of these requests.

Oh, and most importantly, you must include your name, phone number and address so the donor who selects your letter can contact you.

Letters can be mailed to or dropped off at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, Columbus, GA, 31906. CVL will put them on display, starting Nov. 30, at its four library branches in Columbus for anyone with a giving heart to read and decide which wishes to fulfill:

Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road

Mildred Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway

North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Road

South Columbus Public Library, 2034 S. Lumpkin Road.

Holiday Help letters also can be submitted at the public service desk in any of those libraries, starting Nov. 9.

The L-E thanks CVL and all the letter writers and wish fulfillers who help make Holiday Help possible. Whether this will be your 20th time or your first, may your participation be a blessing — and may you be blessed in return.