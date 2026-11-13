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Columbus Junction
Gas purchases help fund Columbus school projects
8 days ago
Drivers can support Columbus Community School District by buying fuel at the AGRILAND FS FAST STOP, 24303 Highway 92, Columbus Junction, where 3¢ per gallon is donated directly to the district. Recent facility upgrades include turning the school’s tennis courts into new pickleball courts, giving students a new way to stay active and learn the game during school activities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Columbus Community School District
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