Columbus is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, cars, and yards in great shape. If you like working with tools, being on your feet, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rightway Fasteners, Inc.

Rightway Fasteners, Inc. Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Work in the Maintenance Department supporting and troubleshooting equipment at a long-standing automotive parts plant. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years mechanical/electrical experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 2021 25th Street, Columbus, IN 47201

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15/hour

Full-time detailing role cleaning and sanitizing cars, trucks, and vans for rentals, with a steady 40-hour schedule and a set weekly shift pattern. Comes with a benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, employee discounts) and requires a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

Employer: Servpro of Columbus, Jackson & Jennings Counties

Location: Columbus, IN (multiple job sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes on-call pay)

Hands-on restoration work helping homes and businesses recover from fire, water, and mold damage. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind overtime, some weekends, and on-call work; offers PTO, flexible schedule, and training.

Employer: Brown Hill Nursery & Landscape Design LLC

Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

Outdoor role installing and maintaining landscapes, including hardscapes (patios, walkways, retaining walls) and snow plowing in winter. Great if you like physical work, can lift heavy materials, have a driver’s license, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or shift roles once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.