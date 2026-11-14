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🔧 Columbus, IN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Columbus is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, cars, and yards in great shape. If you like working with tools, being on your feet, and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Team Member – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Rightway Fasteners, Inc.
- Location: Columbus, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the Maintenance Department supporting and troubleshooting equipment at a long-standing automotive parts plant. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years mechanical/electrical experience, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Full Time)
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 2021 25th Street, Columbus, IN 47201
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15/hour
Full-time detailing role cleaning and sanitizing cars, trucks, and vans for rentals, with a steady 40-hour schedule and a set weekly shift pattern. Comes with a benefits package (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k with match, employee discounts) and requires a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
Fire and Water Technician
- Employer: Servpro of Columbus, Jackson & Jennings Counties
- Location: Columbus, IN (multiple job sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes on-call pay)
Hands-on restoration work helping homes and businesses recover from fire, water, and mold damage. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift up to 70 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind overtime, some weekends, and on-call work; offers PTO, flexible schedule, and training.
Landscape Installation / Maintenance
- Employer: Brown Hill Nursery & Landscape Design LLC
- Location: Columbus, IN
- Type: Full-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour
Outdoor role installing and maintaining landscapes, including hardscapes (patios, walkways, retaining walls) and snow plowing in winter. Great if you like physical work, can lift heavy materials, have a driver’s license, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and advancement opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or shift roles once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.