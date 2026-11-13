Columbus manufacturing is busy right now, with solid pay and steady shifts on offer. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TA Services

TA Services Location: Columbus, IN

Columbus, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$20.50/hour (+ $3.00/hour for 2nd & 3rd shift where applicable)

(+ for 2nd & 3rd shift where applicable) Why it’s interesting: Steady warehouse role with scanning, picking, and inventory work in a fast-paced setting. Offers medical, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, vacation, tuition reimbursement, and even a paid volunteer day.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Columbus, IN

Columbus, IN Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $21.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Short-term job that pays well and keeps you moving, loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good way to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Location: Columbus, IN, US

Columbus, IN, US Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $20.10/hour + shift bonus

Why it’s interesting: Team-based production job helping run and clean equipment in a corrugated packaging plant. Comes with annual bonus, paid vacation and holidays, medical, dental, vision, life & disability, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.