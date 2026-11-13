Columbus is busy in healthcare right now, and a lot of that work happens in the front office. These roles keep clinics and hospitals running smoothly and all are on-site.

Employer: Centerstone

Centerstone Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.25–$20.00/hour

You’ll be the friendly face at a behavioral health office—greeting clients, scheduling visits, updating records, taking co-pays, and helping with telehealth. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of admin experience, solid computer skills, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Columbus Regional Health

Columbus Regional Health Location: Columbus Regional Hospital, Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 8:00 am–4:30 pm)

Pay: Not listed (hourly, with shift differentials and Sunday/holiday premiums)

This role handles check-in/check-out, phones, email, and scheduling for a busy urology practice. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED; experience with Electronic Health Records is a plus, and working 16+ hours/week makes you benefits-eligible.

Employer: Columbus Regional Health

Columbus Regional Health Location: Columbus Regional Hospital, Columbus, IN

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, 7:00 pm–7:30 am, nights)

Pay: Not listed (hourly, with shift differentials and Sunday/holiday premiums)

Work at the heart of hospital operations, routing calls, supporting patient placement, and helping schedule staff. Great if you like fast-paced communication work, can handle night shifts with weekend/holiday rotation, and have either a high school diploma/GED, 3–6 months related experience, or a mix of both; 16+ hours/week also makes you benefits-eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.