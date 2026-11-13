Columbus is steady for customer-facing work right now, especially in banking and retail support. If you like talking with people and keeping things organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Columbus, IN (primary area: Shelbyville with Columbus as a secondary location)

(primary area: Shelbyville with Columbus as a secondary location) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour + mileage reimbursement, 401(k), health & well-being programs, EAP, internet stipend, safety gear

You’ll stock shelves, build displays, and keep Oreo, Ritz, belVita, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more looking great in local stores. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 25 lbs regularly, have a car and valid license, and like early mornings and working on your own.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers with accounts, transactions, and basic loans while also doing sales and outreach. Great if you have at least 2 years of retail or customer service, are open to coaching, can work flexible hours, and like the idea of being a trusted neighborhood banker.

Employer: Union Savings Bank

Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, bonus potential

You’ll handle deposits, withdrawals, payments, and account openings while keeping your cash drawer balanced and customers happy. Good match if you have a high school diploma, some customer-facing experience, and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.