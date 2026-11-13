Columbus keeps adding solid engineering roles, especially around testing and product development at Cummins. If you like hands-on work or early-career design, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site with flexibility

Salary: Not listed

Support the Emissions Technology Lab doing hands-on work with emissions benches (Horiba, AVL, FTIR). You’ll install, calibrate, and repair instrumentation and data systems, work with hydraulic rigs and sensors, keep detailed electronic records, and enjoy a Monday–Thursday 4x10 weeknight schedule with relocation available.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Exempt entry-level, on-site with flexibility

Salary: $79,200 – $118,800

Entry-level product engineering role for recent grads (within 2 years) with an MSME or related STEM degree. You’ll work across the product life cycle—problem solving, design reviews, validation, and data analysis—while coordinating with cross-functional teams. Start date: Jan 27, with relocation and early-career visa pathways (CPT/OPT) noted.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Exempt entry-level, on-site with flexibility

Salary: $79,200 – $118,800

This is the same Product Engineer opening as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying via Indeed, use this link; details match the LinkedIn listing, including early-career focus, Jan 27 start, and relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and check back—roles like this tend to open in waves at Cummins.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.