🏗️ Columbus, IN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Columbus is busy with engineering work right now, from advanced engines to custom forklifts and energy tech. If you’re an engineer (or soon-to-be), there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy Location: Columbus, IN (light industrial facility)

(light industrial facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering at a plant that makes critical plastic injection molded battery components. You’ll own process improvement, support maintenance/controls/machinist teams, drive safety and lean projects, and work on tooling, automation, and scrap/cycle-time reduction. Requires an Engineering/Plastics Engineering degree, 4+ years plastics plus 4+ years fixture/downstream design, and strong CAD and leadership skills.

Employer: Pentangle Tech Services | P5 Group (supporting Cummins )

(supporting ) Location: Columbus, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced modeling role focused on spark-ignited engines using GT-POWER / GT-SUITE. You’ll build and calibrate 1D models and Fast Running Models, tie them to test and 3D CFD data, and help optimize performance, fuel economy, and air-handling systems. Ideal if you have strong thermodynamics/IC engine background plus MATLAB, Python, and GT-POWER automation experience.

Employer: Toyota Material Handling

Location: Columbus, IN (on-site)

Type: Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but described as a paid, full-time role with salary and benefits

Listed as on LinkedIn, but described as a with salary and benefits Salary: $65,440 – $94,000 per year (depends on education and experience)

Entry-level–friendly design role creating custom solutions for forklifts and industrial vehicles. You’ll build 3D models, 2D drawings, and BOMs, support designs from concept to production/Kaizen, and work on both internal combustion and electric vehicles. Comes with bonus potential, relocation eligibility, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong benefits; great fit if you have a ME/EE degree and some CAD/PLM experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.