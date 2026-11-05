Downtown Columbus streets see lane shifts and closures

Drivers in downtown Columbus should expect lane shifts and closures as crews work on the water main and building HVAC systems. Traffic on Second Street is shifted to the southern two lanes between Jackson Street and California Street for pavement patching, First Street is closed behind the Bartholomew County Jail for roof HVAC work, Washington Street is closed at Second Street for brick paver removal and pavement work, and the eastern lane of Brown Street is closed for pavement patching through Friday. Periodic lane shifts will continue through next week as crews retire the old water main and prepare for milling and paving; drivers should slow down, watch for workers, and follow traffic signs.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Columbus, Indiana