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💻 Columbus, Indiana IT Hiring Now: Multiple Roles, Up to $83K+
Columbus, Indiana is busy on the tech side right now—solid options whether you like big enterprise apps, ServiceNow, or security.
IT Business Partner Architect
- Employer: Toyota Material Handling
- Location: Columbus, IN (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,440 – $83,895 per year
Partner with business and IT teams to support SAP and other enterprise applications. You’ll gather requirements, help with testing and deployments, and drive process improvements. Strong fit if you have 3–5 years with ERP/enterprise apps and want bonus, 401(k) match, PTO, and relocation help at a well-known employer.
ServiceNow Developer
- Employer: InfoBeans
- Location: Columbus, IN (Hybrid)
- Type: Contract (W2 / 1099 / C2H)
- Salary: Not listed
Long-term contract for an experienced ServiceNow developer (6–9 years). Work on implementations, integrations, and Agentic AI features, plus modules like CSM, HRSD, LSD, or ITAM. Good match if you hold ServiceNow CSA + at least one CIS cert and like collaborating with onshore/offshore teams.
Symantec DLP Analyst
- Employer: Apex Systems
- Location: Remote (listed under Columbus, IN)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on data loss prevention and security operations using the Symantec DLP platform. You’ll triage alerts, tune policies, and help protect IP, PII, and financial data across endpoints, network, email, and cloud. Great if you have cybersecurity/DLP experience and want a remote role with big-enterprise exposure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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